Stylist Law Roach denies feud with Zendaya after announcing retirement: 'She's my little sister'

Law Roach took to Twitter to turn down rumours that he and Zendaya had a falling out. He called the Euphoria star his little sister. Earlier in the week, the celebrity stylist announced his retirement from styling with a surprise Instagram post in which he stated that his cup was empty alongside a picture of the word 'retired'. (Also read: Emmy Awards 2022: Zendaya arrives at the Emmys in a breathtaking strapless black Valentino ball gown. See all pics)

Stylist Law Roach has been working with Zendaya since 2016 when she was only 14.

On Tuesday, Law wrote on Instagram, "My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out. (red heart emojis)." Model Naomi Campbell commented, "Law I won’t let you !!!! We don’t quit .. strived to hard." While fashion designer Christian Siriano wrote, "Absolutely not." Several people were shocked by Law's sudden announcement.

On Wednesday, fans speculated that there were issues between the two after a video of them at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week went viral. The clip shows Zendaya walking into the show and sitting down next to Emma Stone on the last seat in the front row. Roach, who follows her in, stands in front of her, while Zendaya points to a seat behind her, asking him to sit in the second row.

Law responded on Twitter, "So y'all really think I'm breaking up with Z….. we are forever!" He added, "She's my little sister and it's real love not the fake industry love."

He shared a GIF from The Color Purple with the characters Sofia and Celie promising one another, "Me & u must neva part" "Literally me and Zendaya...," he stated, referring to the GIF.

Law stated that Zendaya was like his little sister.

Law has worked with numerous celebrities over the years including Priyanka Chopra, Kerry Washington, Hunter Schafer, Megan Thee Stallion and Issa Rae. He told Vogue in an interview, "I’m not saying I’m retiring from fashion. I love fashion. I love the businesses, and I love being creative. What I’m retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at service of other people. That’s what I’m retiring from, yeah.” On Wednesday, he walked the runway as a model for Boss.

