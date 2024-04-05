 Suki Waterhouse shares first photo of her and Robert Pattinson's newborn baby: ‘Welcome to the world angel’ | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Suki Waterhouse shares first photo of her and Robert Pattinson's newborn baby: ‘Welcome to the world angel’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 05, 2024 03:06 PM IST

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse confirmed that they have become a family of three last month.

Suki Waterhouse, who recently gave birth to her and fiancé Robert Pattinson's child, has introduced the newborn on her Instagram account. On Thursday, the singer-actor shared a picture with her baby. The couple is yet to announce the sex of their child. (Also read: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse welcome first baby; take their child on a stroll. See pics)

Suki Waterhouse shared the first picture of her baby on Instagram.
Suki Waterhouse shared the first picture of her baby on Instagram.

First picture with baby

Suki kept the caption short and sweet, simply writing: "welcome to the world angel (red heart emoticon)." In the polaroid picture, Suki wore a grey sweater and kept her hair untied. The baby was wrapped up in a white blanket with printed heart motifs. She lay her left palm on the baby's head in the picture.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Reactions from celebrities

Reacting to the picture, singer Halsey commented: “Rockstar mom!” While singer Gracie Abrams wrote, “I love you.” Meanwhile, Paris Hilton commented, “Congratulations love! So happy for you both!”

It was in March when new pictures of Robert and Suki taking a stroll with the baby in LA went viral on social media, confirming that the pair had indeed become parents. Robert was seen wearing a grey hoodie covering his head, a pair of shorts and a padded coat; as he took a pink pram along with Suki following just beside him.

More details

In November last year, The Daisy Jones & The Six actor announced her pregnancy during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. “I'm wearing something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she said during her performance and indicated towards her baby bump. The crowd cheered for her and she giggled at the reaction.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse started dating sometime in 2018, according to reports. Since then, the couple have remained extremely private and low-key about their relationship. They finally made their debut as a couple in May last year at the Met Gala red carpet.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Suki Waterhouse shares first photo of her and Robert Pattinson's newborn baby: ‘Welcome to the world angel’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On