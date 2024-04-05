Suki Waterhouse shares first photo of her and Robert Pattinson's newborn baby: ‘Welcome to the world angel’

Suki Waterhouse, who recently gave birth to her and fiancé Robert Pattinson's child, has introduced the newborn on her Instagram account. On Thursday, the singer-actor shared a picture with her baby. The couple is yet to announce the sex of their child. (Also read: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse welcome first baby; take their child on a stroll. See pics) Suki Waterhouse shared the first picture of her baby on Instagram.

First picture with baby

Suki kept the caption short and sweet, simply writing: "welcome to the world angel (red heart emoticon)." In the polaroid picture, Suki wore a grey sweater and kept her hair untied. The baby was wrapped up in a white blanket with printed heart motifs. She lay her left palm on the baby's head in the picture.

Reactions from celebrities

Reacting to the picture, singer Halsey commented: “Rockstar mom!” While singer Gracie Abrams wrote, “I love you.” Meanwhile, Paris Hilton commented, “Congratulations love! So happy for you both!”

It was in March when new pictures of Robert and Suki taking a stroll with the baby in LA went viral on social media, confirming that the pair had indeed become parents. Robert was seen wearing a grey hoodie covering his head, a pair of shorts and a padded coat; as he took a pink pram along with Suki following just beside him.

More details

In November last year, The Daisy Jones & The Six actor announced her pregnancy during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. “I'm wearing something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she said during her performance and indicated towards her baby bump. The crowd cheered for her and she giggled at the reaction.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse started dating sometime in 2018, according to reports. Since then, the couple have remained extremely private and low-key about their relationship. They finally made their debut as a couple in May last year at the Met Gala red carpet.

