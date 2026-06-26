Supergirl movie review: Milly Alcock's flair and spunk are undone by two Kryptonites - bad writing and soulless fun

Supergirl

Director: Craig Gillespie

Cast: Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, Jason Momoa, and David Corenswet

Rating: ★★.5

Supergirl movie review: Milly Alcock stars in this DCU adventure.

If there was any doubt about Milly Alcock’s calibre to hold her own on the screen after House of the Dragon, Supergirl dismisses that completely. This film is her vehicle, her launch, and her playground. The young actor does everything in her power to shoulder this superhero adventure, but is ultimately let down by a wafer-thin plot, a villain who inspires neither awe nor fear, and an overall lack of soul. Yet, true to James Gunn’s DCU, Supergirl is fun, even if that fun remains hollow for the most part.

What is Supergirl’s plot?

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Kara Zor-el, Superman’s cousin, is awaiting her 23rd birthday. While Clark has found roots in Metropolis and protects Earth, Kara travels with her dog, Krypto, to planets with red suns to get drunk. Her pub crawl introduces her to Ruthye Marye Knoll, a young girl whose family has been killed by brigands, looking for a hunter for hire for her revenge. A reluctant Kara joins the cause after the leader of the brigands, Krem, leaves her dog Krypto paralysed and dying. From then, it’s a race in the stars to find Krem, the antidote, and revenge for Ruthye.

What works for Supergirl

There is a problem that films featuring Kryptonians face. Since Superman and Supergirl are almost always so overpowered, it is a struggle to show them as underdogs. A combination of Kryptonite and foes like Doomsday (and a determined Batman) have solved this conundrum in past films. Supergirl does it in the most innovative manner, by using the red suns in the galaxy and booze as a clever counter to Kara’s powers. It makes this almost a young-adult coming-of-age drama, where this superpowered being can be reduced to an underdog without killing the logic.

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{{^usCountry}} The USP of the film is Milly Alcock. The young actor showed promise in House of the Dragon, and here she shows that it was no fluke. She balances vulnerability, pain, panache, and confidence in a blend so natural it immediately pulls you into the story. Her bond with Krypto is pure that it makes you root for her, despite her ‘errant teen’ ways. The fact that Krypto is adorable helps with that as well. Eve Ridley as Ruthye is a good foil for Milly. The 14-year-old acts as the film’s moral compass and the audience’s eyes in this wonderful world. Full marks to Rob Hardy’s cinematography for playing with light and shadows perfectly in worlds of red, yellow, and green suns, giving us a beautiful-looking film at least. Where Supergirl falls flat {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The USP of the film is Milly Alcock. The young actor showed promise in House of the Dragon, and here she shows that it was no fluke. She balances vulnerability, pain, panache, and confidence in a blend so natural it immediately pulls you into the story. Her bond with Krypto is pure that it makes you root for her, despite her ‘errant teen’ ways. The fact that Krypto is adorable helps with that as well. Eve Ridley as Ruthye is a good foil for Milly. The 14-year-old acts as the film’s moral compass and the audience’s eyes in this wonderful world. Full marks to Rob Hardy’s cinematography for playing with light and shadows perfectly in worlds of red, yellow, and green suns, giving us a beautiful-looking film at least. Where Supergirl falls flat {{/usCountry}}

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But despite this promise, Supergirl never truly takes off. It is an action film where very few of the action set pieces actually land. The action, which is meant to show Supergirl's awe-inspiring powers, is largely confusing and shot without giving the chance for that awe to land. Minus a couple of sequences in the climax and one in the first half hour, this action film fails to get its action right. Another aspect where Supergirl falls flat is its bad guy. Matthias Schoenaerts is given very little to do as Krem, the leader of the Brigands. This clichéd, one-note villain is neither memorable nor new. Every beat, every mannerism seems copied from a number of things we have seen before. Only the snivelling quality Matthias brings to him seems to redeem him somewhat (as an entity, not the character). The absence of a powerful villain flattens the stakes. That Supergirl has a wafer-thin plot where everything is so predictable that you can see plot twists from a mile away does not help either.

Does Supergirl soar, though?

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Milly Alcock deserves a better film, and she shows it here. The viewers, particularly DC fans, deserve a better Lobo, too. Jason Momoa, the man who oozes charisma, is rendered forgettable here in a role that he was probably born to play. That alone shows how badly packaged this while affair is. And yet, despite all these flaws, Supergirl delivers on one front: it is fun. Yes, that fun is unabashed, sometimes even hollow. But to casuals, it may just be worth the price of admission.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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