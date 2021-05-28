Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Hollywood / Susan Sarandon slams American hospitals for lacking 'price transparency' amid Covid-19
hollywood

Susan Sarandon slams American hospitals for lacking 'price transparency' amid Covid-19

Susan Sarandon, who often speaks on matters of public concern, has been speaking about patient's rights amid Covid-19 for a long time.
ANI |
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 06:58 PM IST
In the recent past, Susan Sarandon had voiced her support towards Indian farmers.

Oscar winning-actor Susan Sarandon spoke out against American hospitals for keeping patients in dark about their hospital's pricing policies amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Susan has been campaigning for patient's rights amid Covid-19, for a long time. She even appeared at the 2021 Academy Awards with actor Cynthia Erivo to educate people about their 'patient rights' for having 'hospital pricing transparency' amid Covid-19.

The BAFTA award-winning star appeared on TMZ Live on Thursday and informed people about a new law that most of the citizens were unaware of. The law that was passed in January asks "hospitals to give patients access to a full rundown of prices for procedures or treatments".

Susan told TMZ that hospitals are not exactly going out of their way to volunteer that information and according to her that prevents patients from "being able to shop around for the best prices".

Also read: KRK says he will review Salman Khan's films even if he 'touches his feet', thanks Salim Khan for support

The star further slammed the concerned authorities for charging hidden fees just like her Public Service Announcement at the Oscars for a campaign known as Power to the Patients - a national organisation that fights for patient rights when it comes to this issue.

Through the ad, Susan and Cynthia came together noting that hospitals across the country are required by law, as of this year, to give patients a full rundown of what their services cost.

The whole idea there was educational, to let people know they have a right to demand a hospital's staff to disclose the hidden bills.

