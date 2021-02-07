IND USA
Susan Sarandon has again spoken in support of farmer protests in India.
Susan Sarandon has again spoken in support of farmer protests in India.
hollywood

Susan Sarandon on her support to farmer protests: 'We must let India's leaders know the world is watching'

Reiterating her support to farmers, Susan Sarandon said they are with the farmers and must let India’s leaders know the world is watching.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:15 PM IST

Hollywood veteran actor Susan Sarandon has amplified her support to the ongoing farmers agitation and said despite attempts to silence the "most vulnerable" Indian leaders should remember the world is watching them.

The Thelma & Louise star became the latest international celebrity to back the protest, after a tweet by pop star Rihanna triggered a wave of support for the protesting farmers by a number of global personalities, activists and politicians.

Sarandon took to Twitter late Saturday evening and shared a news report by Al Jazeera, headlined, "Free speech under threat as India clamps down on farmer protests."


"Corporate greed and exploitation knows no bounds, not only in the US but worldwide. While they work w/ corp. media and politicians to silence the most vulnerable, we must let India's leaders know the world is watching and we #StandWithFarmers! #FarmersProtests," she captioned the post.

Earlier on Saturday, the 74-year-old actor had shared a news report by The New York Times, explaining why farmers are protesting in the country. "Standing in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. Read about who they are and why they're protesting below," Sarandon wrote.

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actor Amanda Cerny, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa have also supported the protesting farmers.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut: 'I challenged Diljit Dosanjh to say he is not Khalistani, he didn’t'

The government had criticised the tweets by Rihanna and other celebrities, saying facts must be ascertained before people rushing to comment on the issue, calling it "neither accurate nor responsible".

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting at three border points on the outskirts of Delhi demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws.

susan sarandon farmer protests rihanna

hollywood

Susan Sarandon: 'We must let India’s leaders know the world is watching'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Reiterating her support to farmers, Susan Sarandon said they are with the farmers and must let India’s leaders know the world is watching.
hollywood

After Rihanna, Susan Sarandon is 'standing in solidarity' with Indian farmers

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Susan Sarandon, Hollywood star with multiple awards to her name, has voiced her support towards the farmers protesting against the three farm laws in India.
