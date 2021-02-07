Kangana Ranaut: 'I challenged Diljit Dosanjh to say he is not Khalistani, he didn’t'

Kangana Ranaut, who has had quite a few heated faceoffs with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter over farmer protests, has made more allegations against him. She said that she challenged him to prove that he is 'not a Khalistani' but he didn’t respond.

She said, “I openly challenged him to say just once that you are not a Khalistani, he didn’t say it. Youth have been misled, they have been presented with a dream about Khalistan.”

Kangana made several statements during an interview with Arnab Goswami of Republic TV while flaunting the alleged ‘protest toolkit’ mistakenly shared by Greta Thunberg. On being asked about one of her tweets in which she asked Diljit since when he was planning this (Riri music video), Kangana said, “The meaning is very clear that the planning was on since September 2020 that there will be an attack on 26 January and a tweet will be done by this porn singer. If everyone wants a piece of their own, that’s what China’s strategy is that we again get booked for a 1000 year of slavery.”

Sharing a message for the youth, Kangana said, “We should bring youth to do something constructive and not become a burden on nation.” Kangana has also asked for a ban on Twitter, just like TikTok. She said, “We have to clean this country of communist dirt.”

The actor claimed she only suffered as a result of raising her voice. She said, “I have only lost amid all this. My house was broken, it’s still broken, I suffered losses of up to ₹10-15 crore. So many cases have been filed against me, at least 6-7 lawyers are handling those cases. Many criminal cases have been filed against me, besides that of sedition. Javed Akhtar is sending me summons every now and then from the film industry. Congress leaders ganged up against me and said that I couldn’t shoot in Madhya Pradesh. You can even find a video. I m not even a leader, I have nothing. Their official handles troll me all day.”

She further added, “Still I haven’t lost courage, I have not tried to do anything for myself, whatever I am doing is for my nation, whatever I am saying is for this country. I get a lot of encouragement and respect from this country and that is what fuels me.”

