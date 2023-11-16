Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in enemies-lovers rom-com Anyone But You | Watch Trailer

Sony Pictures recently released the trailer for Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's upcoming enemies-lovers rom-com Anyone But You.

Anyone But You: Trailer

Sony Pictures recently released the trailer for Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's upcoming enemies-lovers rom-com Anyone But You.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer shows Sydney who plays Bea entering into a fake relationship with Ben, played by Glen. The reason is Bea's sister's wedding in Australia, where both of their exes are also in attendance. While the plot seems that found in any rom-com, the chemistry between the two is definitely an enticing combination of humour, sensuality and hopefully love.

The trailer was released on Sony Pictures Entertainment's official YouTube channel about 2 hours ago and in the meantime, it has been viewed by 59,812 people and liked by 3.9K of them. These numbers seem to be rising as I write and therefore, watch the trailer below to see it for yourself.

Anyone But You: Release Date

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anyone But You will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.

“In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold - until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple,” reads the film's official synopsis.

Anyone But You: Cast

Along with Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney and Top Gun: Maverick breakout Glen Powell, the movie includes Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet and Hadley Robinson.

The film has been directed by Will Gluck from a screenplay he co-wrote with Ilana Wolpert. Will, is famous for his direction in Friends with Benefits and Easy A. Additionally, the project has been produced by Sydney, Natalie Sellers, Alyssa Altman, Jacqueline Monetta, Will Gluck, Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum.

Anyone But You: Social Media Reaction

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}