Sydney Sweeney squashes rumours that she is cast in a new movie with Johnny Depp

Sydney Sweeney is basking in the release of her latest horror film Immaculate, which released in theatres a few days ago. Amid this, there were speculations of a new movie in which she would be sharing screen space with Johnny Depp. Now, Sydney herself has seemingly reacted to these rumours in a new post on X. (Also read: Sydney Sweeney reveals she recently paid off her mother's mortgage: ‘It was a really big thing to be able to do’) Sydney Sweeney and Johnny Depp are not involved in an upcoming project,

What were the rumours?

The rumours began when a film critic reported that Johnny Depp and Sydney Sweeney would co-star in a new movie from The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb. Titled Day Drinker, the film would be going on floors soon after an announcement. But that does not seem to be the truth.

Sydney broke her silence on the same matter with a new post on her X account on Saturday. She wrote: “woke up to (star emoticon) rumors anyways go see @ImmaculateMovie in theaters this weekend!” The actor was referring to her latest horror film which is directed by Michael Mohan.

More details

A project which Sydney also co-produced, Immaculate stars the actor as a young American nun named Cecilia who is forced to relocate to a remote church in the Italian countryside. The official synopsis of the film states that Sydney plays “Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia’s warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbours a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.”

Apart from Sydney, the psychological horror film also stars Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, and Simona Tabasco. Sydney is also slated to star in Season 3 of Euphoria; and has Barbarella, Echo Valley and Eden in the pipeline.

