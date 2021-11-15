Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
hollywood

Sylvester Stallone puts on the costume for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in first pic from sets

Sylvester Stallone has shared a picture from the sets of upcoming third instalment of Guardians of the Galaxy.
Sylvester Stallone plays Ravager captain Stakar Ogord.
Updated on Nov 15, 2021 09:21 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sylvester Stallone has arrived on the sets of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. He took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in costume.

Sylvester plays Ravager captain Stakar Ogord in the Guardians movies. Sharing a picture of himself in a blue suit, he wrote, “Yes what’s coming your way? Keep Your guard up! #guardiansofthegalaxyvol3.”

Sylvester was seen in the opening scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and also in the climax--Yondu's funeral scene.

Sylvester Stallone's post.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is written and directed by James Gunn, who directed the first two instalments as well. The film will mark the return of Chris Pratt as Star Lord/Peter Quill, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora from the past with no memories of her adventures with the Guardians, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot. Will Poulter will join the team as Adam Warlock. 

In October, James Gunn refuted rumours about the film getting delayed. Replying to a tweet, he wrote, “Nope. #GotGVol3 is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023. We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & casted, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We’re going to build you guys something beautiful.” Gunn was fired from the movie and brought back amid controversy involving his offensive old comments.

Stallone was most recently ‘heard’ as King Shark in DC's Suicide Squad, also directed by James Gunn. “He had the intelligence to know that no one liked him. He was ugly and completely rejected. And he had a bad habit of eating people. So I thought, he kind of has a nobility among all his defects. But, the one thing that I think the audience is going to like is that he’s dying for companionship. He’s reaching out to people and he’s constantly being rejected, so you have a great deal of sympathy for him," he said about his character in a featurette released with the movie.

