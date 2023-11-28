Taika Waititi says he had no interest in directing Thor Ragnarok, reveals why he did it: I was poor, had a second child

Filmmaker Taika Waititi has revealed that he 'had no interest' in directing a Marvel movie. During his appearance in actor Jason Bateman's Smartless podcast, Taika said that he took the opportunity to direct Thor: Ragnarok for financial reasons. He also said that as a child he didn't like Marvel's Thor comic books. (Also Read | Taika Waititi on quitting films: ‘Hollywood is just sad people eating lukewarm food out of cardboard boxes in offices')

Why Taika did Thor movie

Taika Waititi spoke about Thor: Ragnarok.

Taika said, "You know what? I had no interest in doing one of those films. It wasn't on my plan for my career as an auteur. But I was poor and I'd just had a second child, and I thought, 'You know what, this would be a great opportunity to feed these children'.

Why he didn't want to do it at first

He also said, "And Thor, let's face it — it was probably the least popular franchise. I never read Thor comics as a kid. That was the comic I'd pick up and be like 'Ugh. And then I did some research on it, and I read one Thor comic or 18 pages, or however long they are."

About Thor: Ragnarok

Ragnarok followed the initial film by Kenneth Branagh in 2011 and the Alan Taylor-directed 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World. It was a huge hit and earned over $853 million at the worldwide box office.

Thor: Ragnarok is a 2017 superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Thor. It is produced by Marvel Studios. The film stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor alongside Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins.

About Taika, his films

Taika had done films such as What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople when he was hired by Marvel Studios to direct Ragnarok. It is the third film in the Chris Hemsworth-led Thor series.

Post Ragnarok, Taika directed 2019's Jojo Rabbit for which he won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. He also directed the fourth Thor movie, titled Love and Thunder. He is currently awaiting the release of his latest feature, Next Goal Wins, starring Michael Fassbender.

