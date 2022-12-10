Taylor Swift criticised for taking up a spot on Hollywood directors panel, Twitter asks 'What is this BS?'

After it was announced that Taylor Swift would be kicking of Hollywood trade magazine Variety's Director on Director series with Martin McDonagh, there was immediate backlash to the news. The singer, who has directed one short film so far, was given the spot over many reputed filmmakers. Soon after, news broke that Taylor would be making her directorial debut with an original script produced by Searchlight Pictures. (Also read: American Music Awards: Taylor Swift wins big. Check out full list of winners)

The lineup which was announced on Thursday features award-winning filmmakers James Cameron and Francis Ford Coppola as well as younger breakout filmmakers Ryan Coogler and Sarah Polley. Several of these makers are in the conversation for best director ahead of the award season next year.

Film fans took to social media to announce their displeasure with the situation. One Twitter user commented, "Taylor Swift who directed 1 (one) short film in the same lineup as Ryan Coogler and Rian Johnson lmao," while another said, "What is this BS?????? yt (sic) mediocrity really be prevailing but what do you expect from Hollywood." Fans also questioned the timing of the news of Taylor's directorial debut, which contained little info, but seemed to back the singer's future plans as a filmmaker.

Taylor's fans were quick to rise to her defense as well. One Twitter user stated, "She is directing a full on movie now chill." Another supporter shared photographs of Taylor directing her music videos and said, "Excited for this! so much talent (scarf and film emojis). Taylor released a short film of ten minutes for her song All Too Well in 2021. Starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, the song features the couple in a tumultuous relationship. It is up for two nominations at next year's Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Best Music Video.

Playwright-turned-filmmaker Martin has directed the critically acclaimed films In Bruges (2008) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017). He won two Oscar awards for acting by Frances McDorman and Sam Rockwell. Martin's latest, The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell and Brendon Gleeson, has already made several best film lists of 2022. The episode featuring Taylor and Martin is due to be premiered on Monday.

