Taylor Swift's Indian fans take over theatres as The Eras Tour releases, internet compares frenzy to Salman, SRK films

Taylor Swift's record-breaking concert film The Eras Tour has come to India, and Swifties can't calm down. Videos floating on X (formerly Twitter) from across the country show how fans are treating the film as a Taylor Swift concert by singing and dancing to her songs in the theatres. (Also Read: Taylor Swift dines with Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum, Gigi Hadid, and more Hollywood A-listers at New York City)

Swifties take over theatres

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour won't premiere on streaming anytime soon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several Swifties took to X on Friday and Saturday to share videos of their fellows dancing, singing, and hooting to Taylor's songs during the screenings of The Eras Tour in different cities of India as the film released two weeks after its record-breaking North American release.

A user shared a video in which Swifties are wearing glow bands and recording the moment on their phones while singing along to Taylor's song Willow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another video shows Swifties dancing excitedly not only at their seats but also in the space in front of the screen on Taylor's You Belong With Me.

Another video shows a montage of Taylor's performance of various hits from the film, as Swifties in the hall sing along and cheer loudly. The user wrote in the caption, “Since Taylor isn’t bringing the eras tour to India, we brought the tour to the eras movie first day first show.” Here are some more videos from the opening day in India:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Internet compares it to Shah Rukh, Salman frenzy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One user reposted a video of Swifties taking over a show of The Eras Tour in India and called Taylor “basically ladkiyon ki Sallu bhai” (The female version of Salman Khan), comparing the frenzy in the theatre to when a Salman Khan film releases in say, Gaiety Galaxy, Mumbai on Eid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HT's Soumya Srivastava rated the craze she saw in the theatre even above that of a Shah Rukh Khan film.

About The Eras Tour

The Eras Tour released in the US theatres last month and became the highest-opening concert film of all time after beating Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011). It earned $97 million across North America during its opening weekend. It is compiled from Taylor’s summer shows at Southern California’s SoFi Stadium. Taylor, who produced the film, went around the Hollywood studio system to distribute the film, making a deal directly with AMC, the largest exhibition company in the US. The pop star recently also released a new album, 1989 (Taylor's Version), which became the most streamed album on Spotify in a day, allowing her to break her own record of Midnights (2021).

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.