Taylor Swift dines with Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum, Gigi Hadid, and more Hollywood A-listers at New York City

Taylor Swift had a star-studded dinner in the heart of New York City, as she gathered with a circle of close friends, including some of Hollywood's biggest names. Taylor Swift's star studded dine in at NYC(AP/AFP/Reuters)

The singer dined at Emilio's Ballato restaurant on a Monday night, with a memorable gathering of well-known faces.

Among those in attendance was Ryan Reynolds, who showed up with his wife, Blake Lively. The couple added to the star power of the evening.

Channing Tatum, who was accompanied by his girlfriend, Zoë Kravitz, also graced the event. The restaurant's ambiance was further elevated with the presence of model and actress Cara Delevingne and supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Notably, Travis Kelce wasn't at the dinner.

Cara Delevingne's appearance at the dinner was surprising as she had recently been seen leaving the studio with Swift. This meetup followed Taylor Swift's announcement of her ongoing effort to re-record her "1989" album, signifying her strong commitment to her music.

The ‘Shake it Off’ singer has been tirelessly devoted to her music, spending considerable time in the studio. This dedication to her craft has extended beyond her immensely successful "Eras" Tour, which became a national sensation, thrilling fans across the United States.

The close-knit circle of friends has been maintaining their strong connections and enjoying each other's company on various occasions. Last month, Taylor, Channing, Zoë, and Cara were all present at the wedding of Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley in New Jersey, highlighting their continued friendship and social interactions.

Channing, known for his affinity for Taylor Swift's music, had previously demonstrated his admiration by wearing Swiftie-inspired outfits at her Los Angeles shows. However, his choice of attire for Monday's dinner was notably less fanboyish.

Swift is now gearing up for the South American leg of her worldwide Eras Tour, with preparations for upcoming shows in Argentina taking precedence.