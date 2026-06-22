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Taylor Swift to invite Blake Lively to her wedding with Travis Kelce after fallout? Here’s the truth on reconciliation

Taylor Swift is reportedly set to invite Blake Lively to her wedding with Travis Kelce after her fallout but here’s the truth about their reconciliation.

Jun 22, 2026 11:25 am IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Taylor Swift is reportedly making a move toward reconciliation with Blake Lively by inviting the actor to her upcoming wedding with Travis Kelce. ‘Olive branch’ is how insiders are describing the symbolic gesture, which comes after months of speculation about tension between the longtime friends.

A quiet step toward reconciliation

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively spotted during a night out,(Backgrid)

Taylor Swift has reached out to Blake Lively over the phone, initiating a reconnection that could mend their fractured friendship. According to a Daily Mail report, Taylor has even invited Blake to her upcoming July 3 wedding at New York’s Madison Square Garden, signalling that the door is officially open for reconciliation.

The recent contact has sparked widespread talk of a thaw in their relationship. One insider shared that Blake is on the cusp of getting a second chance, noting that the two have had some loose conversations to test the waters and rebuild trust. Taylor's change of heart is allowing Blake to slowly slide back into the inner circle. Another source revealed that Blake is anxious to attend the wedding because her image is highly important to her, and she desperately wants to avoid the negative optics of being left off the guest list.

Some reports also revealed that Taylor had absolutely no knowledge of a critical meeting at Blake's New York penthouse, where script-related decisions were made, leaving her completely surprised by her involvement.

Wedding plans taking shape

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to marry on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, hosting an estimated 1,100 to 1,200 guests. The venue holds deep personal significance for Taylor, who has graced its stage multiple times throughout her career.

Security and privacy are the top priorities for the high-profile event. To completely avoid paparazzi exposure, the organisers have planned strict measures, including tinted transport buses, secure underground parking, and tightly controlled entry points.

The star-studded guest list features several of the couple's close friends. Among those expected to attend are Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn, Suki Waterhouse, Benson Boone, and members of the Haim family.

 
blake lively madison square garden taylor swift wedding
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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Taylor Swift to invite Blake Lively to her wedding with Travis Kelce after fallout? Here’s the truth on reconciliation
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