Thai stars Mile and Apo, Simone Ashley, Maisie Williams and more dazzle at Dior Mumbai show

The Christian Dior Fall 2023 Women's Collection fashion show saw attendance not just from desi celebs but also from some international stars. Present for the show were Thai stars Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo); Games of Thrones stars Maisie Williams; and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, among others. (Also read: Christian Dior Mumbai show: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Ambanis and more bring colour to red carpet) Mile and Apo; Maisie Williams; and Simone Ashley spotted at the Dior event.

Mile and Apo, best known for their series KinnPorsche, were excited to be in India. On Wednesday, they received a warm welcome from Indian fans at the airport. Many women and men screamed their names and welcomed them to India. At the event on Thursday evening, Mile wore a white and red sweater with white pants while Apo wore a dark suit.

Simone Ashley glowed in a white dress while Maisie Williams was seen in a red outfit, sitting next to Sonam Kapoor. Poorna Jagannathan of Never Have I Ever also arrived in a white Dior outfit.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Gateway of India, the French fashion brand celebrates the richness of Indian textiles and the show itself marks the first official calendar display by a prominent European luxury brand in India.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior's current artistic director of women's collections has collaborated with Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya School Of Craft to put together the luxury brand's ready-to-wear collection.

Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams, second left, and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, right, applaud at the end of the Dior Pre-Fall 2023 collection at the Gateway of India landmark monument in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)

In fashion terminology, the Pre-fall fashion refers to small capsule collections released by designers just ahead of the fall fashion shows in February, and arriving in stores in early summer. Pre-fall fashion is usually unveiled in a less formal, smaller-scale runway show to the primary Fall and Spring Fashion Week shows.

Taking to Instagram, Maria thanked India for its warm welcome and sharing a picture with Karishma Swali of the CEO of Chanakya School Of Craft, Maria wrote "Last night's evening celebrated in the most exciting and authentic way one of the most important projects of my life that I have shared with @karishmaswali77 and @nehalshahv for more than thirty years. I feel at home in this country and I am truly moved by last night's celebrations. Thank you again," she wrote.

