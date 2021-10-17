The Batman trailer leaves fans raving about 'movie that is so sexy', even Zack Snyder calls it awesome

Matt Reeves' The Batman is being dubbed the ‘best movie ever made’ by Twitter. Of course, no one has watched it yet.

The first trailer for The Batman was released on Saturday at the DC Fandome event. Starring Robert Pattinson in the lead with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as Riddler and an unrecognisable Colin Farrell as The Penguin, the trailer has been a massive success online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Multiple DC fans took to Twitter to share their favourite shots from the trailer and praise the actors' performance in the film. Many also shared memes, bringing Glee's Sue Sylvester and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly into the mix.

A fan wrote they wanted the film ‘injected into their veins'. “THE BATMAN is nearly three hours long. It’s a full on detective noir epic. The story takes place during the week of Halloween. Batman keeps a journal & it’s read to the audience in voiceover. Please inject this film into my veins. It’s absolutely everything I’ve ever wanted,” they wrote. Another tweeted, “#TheBatman looks like a masterpiece. Matt Reeves seems to have crafted a version of the caped crusader that’s ripped straight out of the graphic novels - the perfect way to adapt Batman. This film is going to be special & made the long wait a today’s DC FanDome worth it. WOW.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check out a few more reactions:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not just fans, filmmaker Zack Snyder has also been left impressed. Sharing the trailer on Twitter, he wrote, “@mattreevesLA @thebatman This is awesome.”

Robert Pattinson said this version of the Caped Crusader is a person who is a "bit out of control". "He doesn't have as much control over his personality, like the delineation between when he's Batman and when he's Bruce is not so clear... In other kinds of iterations, he really knows what he's doing, when he's putting on the cowl," the actor said at the Fandome event.

Also read: The Batman trailer: Robert Pattinson is dark and violent superhero, joined by Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman

Zoe Kravitz said she wanted to present a "real human being" with her take on Selina Kyle aka Catwoman. "I understand the gravity of a character like this and what she means to so many people but what felt really important was to really focus on the story that we're telling in this moment, and try to create a real human being.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I don't, I don't want her to be an idea. I want her to be a real human being in a real situation in a real city trying to survive and reacting to her own pain. So I really really focused on this particular story in this particular moment in this woman's life," she added.