The Big Bang Theory actor Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook split, say their paths have taken them 'in opposite directions'
hollywood

The Big Bang Theory actor Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook split, say their paths have taken them 'in opposite directions'

Actor Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook said that despite their ‘deep love and respect for one another’, they had decided go their separate ways.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook in happier times.

Hollywood actor Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook have called it quits after three years of marriage.

In a joint statement issued to People magazine on Friday, Kaley and Karl announced that they have amicably made the decision to go their separate ways.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together," they said in the statement.

Kaley, 35, and Karl 30, further said that there is "no anger or animosity" between them.

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further," they added.

Also read: The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco and others burst into tears after final episode table read. Check out emotional pics

Kaley, known for starring in shows such as The Big Bang Theory and Flight Attendant, started dating Karl, a professional equestrian, in 2016 and got engaged the next year.

They tied the knot in June 2018 in a small ceremony in San Diego, California.

 

