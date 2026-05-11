The Boys might have predicted Trump's gold statue; show creator shares first reaction

Amazon Prime Video’s hit satirical superhero drama The Boys creator Eric Kripke reacted in disbelief to a real-life golden statue of President Donald Trump.

The Boys creator Eric Kripke expressed disbelief at a real-life golden statue of Trump unveiled in Florida in line with show's satirical parallel to Trump. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

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The show has parodied politicians and radical public personalities over the past five seasons. In one of the episodes, Homelander, the show's antagonist, was represented by a golden statue. After learning about the unveiling of Trump's golden statue at Trump National Doral Miami in Florida, Kripke posted, "Seriously, what the f—?" on Instagram.

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{{^usCountry}} Read more: Judge dismisses sexual harassment lawsuit against Will Smith Trump statue = Homelander statue? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Judge dismisses sexual harassment lawsuit against Will Smith Trump statue = Homelander statue? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Since its debut in 2019, The Boys has built a reputation for aggressively satirizing celebrity culture, political extremism, corporate power and authoritarianism through the lens of superheroes. Over the years, fans and critics have frequently drawn parallels between Homelander, played by Antony Starr, and Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since its debut in 2019, The Boys has built a reputation for aggressively satirizing celebrity culture, political extremism, corporate power and authoritarianism through the lens of superheroes. Over the years, fans and critics have frequently drawn parallels between Homelander, played by Antony Starr, and Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Boys has established a solid reputation for its incisive social satire, particularly in relation to Homelander. The said protagonist has grown more and more like Trump over the course of the series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Boys has established a solid reputation for its incisive social satire, particularly in relation to Homelander. The said protagonist has grown more and more like Trump over the course of the series. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The real-life statue of Trump is reportedly standing 22 feet tall on a seven-foot base. The statue was unveiled at the Doral golf course on Wednesday, according to Complex. Pastor Mark Burns, a member of Pastors for Trump, presided over the event. Burns defended the symbolism of the statue during the event and insisted it was “not a golden calf,” but rather a representation of “resilience” and “patriotism.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The real-life statue of Trump is reportedly standing 22 feet tall on a seven-foot base. The statue was unveiled at the Doral golf course on Wednesday, according to Complex. Pastor Mark Burns, a member of Pastors for Trump, presided over the event. Burns defended the symbolism of the statue during the event and insisted it was “not a golden calf,” but rather a representation of “resilience” and “patriotism.” {{/usCountry}}

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The president is depicted with his fist raised in the air, a gesture intended to convey his response to the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt on his life.

The latest coincidence has only intensified discussion around the show’s uncanny timing. In recent interviews, Kripke admitted that his writers often worry their scripts may seem “too far,” only for real-world events to surpass the satire before episodes even air.

Read more: Meryl Streep takes subtle dig at Marvel Cinematic Universe, calls them ‘boring’

The final season of The Boys continues to predict the real-world

The fifth and final season of The Boys premiered in April 2026 and has already generated intense reactions from viewers for its increasingly direct political commentary.

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Kripke has said that he is getting weary of how closely the satire in his program resembles the actual political landscape. He stated that although he believes the overlap has commercial potential, he wants his team to showcase their satire before reality turns it into a news report rather than a work of fiction.

Kripke discussed a plot point in the show's last season where Homelander proclaims himself to be a god in a recent interview with Polygon. His team was anxious about how viewers would react to the plot, fearing it might come across as overly dramatic.

“This is the episode where Homelander decides he’s going to be God,” Kripke told Polygon, referring to another bizarre overlap involving AI-generated images of Trump portrayed as Jesus just 48 hours before the episode aired.

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“It’s just really hard to out-satire this world,” Kripke said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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