Will Smith’s sexual harassment lawsuit dismissed after judge finds claims insufficient

Hollywood actor Will Smith has secured a major legal victory after a California judge dismissed a sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit filed against him by a former tour collaborator. The case, which drew significant attention over the past few months, stemmed from allegations connected to the actor’s 2025 tour operations. Will Smith’s sexual harassment case dismissed. (AFP)

The allegations against Will Smith According to a TMZ report, the lawsuit was filed by violinist Brian King Joseph, best known for appearing on America’s Got Talent. Joseph had worked as part of Smith’s touring team in 2025 and claimed that an unsettling incident during a stay in Las Vegas eventually led to his dismissal.

Joseph alleged that while he was away from his hotel room, someone entered the space and left behind several items, including wipes, beer, and HIV medication. He also claimed there was a handwritten note signed by someone identified as Stone F, which allegedly read, “Brian, I’ll be back… just us.” His legal team argued that the incident amounted to harassment and accused Smith’s camp of creating an inappropriate work environment.

The grounds for dismissal In a ruling issued on May 5, 2026, the judge stated that the claims presented did not legally qualify as sexual harassment under California law. The court found that the allegations ‘fail to adequately allege conduct that is sufficiently severe or pervasive.’

The ruling also pointed to gaps in the evidence surrounding the hotel room incident. Court records reportedly showed that Joseph had left his belongings, including his hotel room key, inside a transport van that multiple crew members had access to for several hours.

Wrongful termination claim rejected Joseph additionally claimed he lost his job after reporting the incident to security and management. He said that he was let go before the next leg of the tour began and a new violinist was brought in to replace him. However, the court found insufficient evidence to prove that his dismissal was linked to the complaint. As a result, the wrongful termination allegation was dismissed along with the harassment claims.

What happens next? Although the ruling marks a significant win for Will Smith, the case may not be fully closed yet. The judge dismissed the lawsuit “with leave to amend,” meaning Joseph still has 30 days to revise and refile his complaint with additional evidence or details that address the court’s concerns.

If no amended complaint is submitted within the given timeframe, the dismissal could become permanent.