The Chi season 6: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot and Where to watch

This August, Showtime is bringing back a favorite Chicago-based drama “The Chi,”, which is set in Chicago. They've already released the official trailer for Season 6 of this highly-praised series created by Lena Waithe. The new season will present fresh challenges for characters like Kevin, Jake, Papa, and the other members of the Chi family.

The Chi Season 6 (Image via Showtime)

The new season has been divided into two parts, each with eight episodes. It starts on August 4, 2023. The talented Lena Waithe makes the show and fans love it because it has relatable drama, fantastic acting, and a great cast, and it showcases the unique culture of Chicago.

What is the upcoming season about?

In the upcoming season of The Chi, the characters' biggest dreams come true, but there are consequences. The family will face very tough challenges and must make difficult decisions about what to do next. Showtime has just shared a short description and preview of the new season:

"Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey’s and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career. Douda (Curtiss Cook) deals with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions.

It continues:

"Happily married Jada (Yolonda Ross) mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships. Kevin (Alex Hibbert) is becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence. Jake (Michael V. Epps) launches a new business, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith. What will become of their pursuits will be revealed over the course of this season’s sixteen jaw-dropping episodes."

Watch the Trailer:

Where to watch the upcoming season?

The new season will begin on August 4, 2023, on Paramount Plus. You can watch it whenever you want. The first episode will be on Showtime on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 9 PM Eastern Time. They'll air eight episodes first and release the rest later.

The cast list of The Chi season 6

In The Chi season 6, you'll see actors like Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Bake, Luke James, Curtis Cook, and Shamon Brown Jr. They'll be joined by some famous guest stars in different episodes, including Kandi Burruss, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrombie, Tai Davis, and Rolando Boyce.

Don't forget to catch the new season of the Chicago drama series airing on Showtime and Paramount Plus streaming services this August.

