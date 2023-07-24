The Hardy Boys' Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, and What to Expect

The famous Canadian kids' mystery show, The Hardy Boys, is coming back with an exciting new season! It will premiere on Wednesday, July 26, and you can watch it only on Hulu. The Hardy Boys (Image Via Twitter)

The TV show is based on a famous children's book series by Edward Stratemeyer. Jason Stone and Steve Cochrane created the show, and it became trendy in the last two seasons because of its exciting and suspenseful stories.

After Hulu released the official trailer for the third season of The Hardy Boys, fans have been super excited and can't wait to find out what surprises the final season holds for them.

The Hardy Boys season 3 will have a total of 8 episodes

The highly anticipated third and final season of the Hulu series is set to be released on July 26. This season will consist of eight episodes, each around one hour long. The upcoming season has been written by Chris Pozzebon, Laura Seaton, Madeleine Lambur, and Ramona Barckert, and the episodes have been directed by Jason Stone, Melanie Orr, and Felipe Rodrigue.

Here is the list of all eight episodes:

Episode 1 - A Strange Inheritance

- Episode 2 - A Vanishing Act

- Episode 3 - A Promise of Trouble

- Episode 4 - The Crash

- Episode 5 - Revelation

- Episode 6 - The Spider's Nest

- Episode 7 - At The Old House

- Episode 8 - A Wild Ride

What to expect from season 3 of The Hardy Boys?

TheFinal Season will begin right where the second season left off. At the end of the previous season, Frank's body was taken over by Gloria's father, who was desperately seeking information about some important scrolls at the hospital. Unfortunately, Gloria met a tragic end before she could reveal anything about the scrolls.

The new season will mainly focus on these mysterious scrolls once again. The Hardy Boys and their friends will delve deeper into dark conspiracies and uncover hidden secrets. They will also work to complete their great-grandfather's map, leading them to a powerful relic that could fall into the wrong hands if they don't act quickly.

Catch The Hardy Boys' third and final season, premiering on Hulu on July 26, 2023!

