The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office: Meryl Streep film dethrones Michael, recovers budget in 24 hours; mints $233 million

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has taken a strong start at the global box office, crossing the $200-million mark in its opening weekend itself, and becoming profitable in just 24 hours. The Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway-starrer has also dethroned Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic, at the North American box office.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office update

The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the film.

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On Sunday, international media analytics company Comscore reported that the film earned $77 million at the North American box office in its first three days. While this figure is high, the report noted that the dramedy fell a bit short of projections for US box office numbers. However, it was enough to dethrone Michael from the top spot at the American box office.

The film's biggest success lay overseas, however. According to Variety, The Devil Wears Prada raked in an impressive $156 million overseas in its first weekend, taking its worldwide opening haul to $233 million. This is the second-biggest opening for a Hollywood film this year, behind only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and ahead of Michael and Project Hail Mary.

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{{^usCountry}} In Italy, the world's fashion capital, The Devil Wears Prada 2 was the fourth highest opening in the country ever, according to Walt Disney Co., which released the movie. “Very few dramedies do this kind of business once, let alone a second time that’s bigger,” box-office analyst David Gross said in a blog post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Italy, the world's fashion capital, The Devil Wears Prada 2 was the fourth highest opening in the country ever, according to Walt Disney Co., which released the movie. “Very few dramedies do this kind of business once, let alone a second time that’s bigger,” box-office analyst David Gross said in a blog post. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The film's release and success has also caused a resurgence in the streaming numbers of the 2006 original. Streaming viewership for The Devil Wears Prada was up more than 428% from March to April, according to the data firm Nielsen. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now profitable {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film's release and success has also caused a resurgence in the streaming numbers of the 2006 original. Streaming viewership for The Devil Wears Prada was up more than 428% from March to April, according to the data firm Nielsen. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now profitable {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It took just 24 hours for the film to become profitable at the box office. According to reports, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is made on a budget of $100 million. On its first day, the film had crossed that number in global box office earnings. After accounting for entertainment tax, it still crossed that number by Saturday morning, turning a profit in just over a day. It should cross the lifetime run of part 1, which finished with $327 million worldwide. All about The Devil Wears Prada 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It took just 24 hours for the film to become profitable at the box office. According to reports, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is made on a budget of $100 million. On its first day, the film had crossed that number in global box office earnings. After accounting for entertainment tax, it still crossed that number by Saturday morning, turning a profit in just over a day. It should cross the lifetime run of part 1, which finished with $327 million worldwide. All about The Devil Wears Prada 2 {{/usCountry}}

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A sequel to the 2006 classic, The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings back Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt. The film follows Andy Sachs' return to fashion mag Runaway as she has to work with its diabloical editor Miranda Priestly yet again. The film has received critical acclaim.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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