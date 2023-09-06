The Exorcist: Believer trailer: A dual possession haunts past demons, also marks the return of Ellen Burstyn. Watch

The second trailer of The Exorcist: Believer is out. On Tuesday, Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) dropped the second trailer of the most awaited horror films of the year - The Exorcist: Believer. David Gordon Green’s film, which is a sequel to the 1973 horror classic, also marks the return of Ellen Burstyn’s Chris MacNeil. (Also read: Producers of ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ reschedule release to avoid competing with Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour film)

About the film

Ellen Burstyn in a still from the trailer.

The trailer of The Exorcist: Believer opens with Ellen Burstyn confronting an evil force that has possessed the body of a young girl named Katherine (who is played by Olivia Marcum). It reflects eerily like the one that possessed her daughter, Linda Blair’s Regan, in The Exorcist. This is reinforced with their exchange, "Don't be scared." "We've met before."

The scene then builds up to reveal that Katherine is not the only child to be possessed. It has also claimed her close friend Angela (Lidya Jewett). Leslie Odom Jr. who plays her father, says that the girls went somewhere inside the woods and "they brought something back with them." The trailer also gives a glimpse of Ann Dowd who tries to extract the reason why these incidents have resurfaced and how it can be traced further. The trailer ends on a cliffhanger where Katherine says one girl lives and the other dies. With spine-chilling scares and a sufficient dose of horror, the trailer promises a thrilling ride for the audience.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan wrote, "One girl lives , one girl dies omg that gave me chills . We’ve never witnessed two possessed girls getting exorcism at the same time." Another said, "I have great hopes for this movie. Sure the original can't be topped but I'm really excited for this movie! I'm hoping It's as good as the trailers are making it look. Seeing Chris, hearing the name Reagan, and the ending theme, oh my god I am so hyped!!!" A comment read, "This looks very promising! And the fact the demon is making the family do a "Sophie's Choice" with these girls is a whole new level of evil." Another said, "This movie really looks good. I truly believe this will be a franchise reviver."

The Exorcist: Believer was scheduled to drop on October 13 nationwide. The release date was then shifted so that it doesn not clash with Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour film. It will now hit theatres worldwide and in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 6 2023.

