Producers of ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ reschedule release to avoid competing with Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour film

‘The Exorcist: Believer’ producers have announced on social media that they will release the horror film a week earlier than scheduled so they do not have to compete with Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour film. Both the films were initially scheduled to drop on October 13 nationwide. However, Jason Blum, the horror flick’s mega-producer, decided to reschedule it. ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ producers have announced that they will release the horror film a week earlier than scheduled so they do not have to compete with Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour film (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP, Universal Pictures screenshot/YouTube)

“Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23,” Jason announced on X.

Taylor previously announced that she was “coming to the big screen“ in a post on X. “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now athttp://taylor.lnk.to/TSTheErasTourFilm…. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk),” the singer wrote.

Taylor Swift's Eras tour could become first billion-dollar tour

Taylor is notably one of the most expensive on the concert market, and is also high in demand. This is the scenario especially after her most recent Eras tour’s broke sales records. Pollstar data shows Talylor has already made more than $300 million from the first 22 dates of her Eras tour.

“Even in the overheated economics of the post-pandemic live industry, those are especially balmy figures. But there’s plenty of evidence that Swift is driving the economy beyond the stadiums she’s filling,” Pollstar says. “Online research group QuestionPro estimated that the U.S. leg of the tour will generate $5 billion in economic impact, “more than the gross domestic product of 50 countries,” according to the researchers.”

Pollstar added, “In Chicago, hotel occupancy hit nearly 97 percent during Swift’s three dates at Soldier Field. Las Vegas reported its highest post-pandemic tourism spend. Swift is a stronger motive force than gambling, buffets and cheap booze. In the live industry, tour timing is always a discussion. Artists and agents want to ensure they aren’t out against similar acts vying for the same venues. But Swift’s timing was near perfect in a macroeconomic sense as well.”

The site added that Taylor is making over $13 million from each data on her Eras tour, with an average of 54,000 fans who are attending each concert. It is possible that her tour will go on to become the first to top the $1 billion mark after it ends in London next year.