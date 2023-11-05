The Fall Guy: All you need to know about Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt-starrer action film

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt have been having a better 2023 than most of us. Well, it seems the duo is already prepping for a chart-topping 2024, as they star together in their upcoming action-filled love story, ‘The Fall Guy.’

The Fall Guy: Release Date

The much-anticipated Universal Pictures production is all set to be watched by the audience on March 1, 2024.

The Fall Guy: Where to watch?

The multi-starrer film will be available to watch exclusively in theatres next year.

Ryan and Emily have been on a cinematic roll, with their films either being massive hits, critically acclaimed or both. Ryan had immense success with Barbie while Emily's movie, Oppenheimer butted heads with the same in theatres worldwide. The movie marks Ryan's first release since July while Emily's movie with Chris Evans, Pain Killer was recently released on Netflix.

The Fall Guy: Watch Trailer

While the trailer does give the audience a little glimpse into the plot, it keeps most of the thrill and comedy under wraps. The first look of the film came out on November 2, 2023. However, as we move closer to the release date we expect more teasers and trailers of the film.

The Fall Guy: Cast Reveal

The movie boasts of an A-lister star cast with Ryan playing the role of the fearless stuntman Colt Seavers and Emily playing an esteemed director Jody Moreno. Along with these two famous names, the movie includes Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso and Teresa Palmer from Lights Out. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the key role of megastar Tom Ryder in the movie. Additionally, we will be seeing Lee Majors, Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke and Ben Knight in the film.

The Fall Guy: Plot Reveal

The film revolves around Ryan's character Colt Seavers, who goes MIA for a whole year to focus on his health, but in the process, leaves Emily's character Jodi hanging since he never got in touch with her during his break, after their hook-up one night.

Well, he's back from his break to his job as a stuntman, coincidentally, he ends up getting a gig on the movie Jody is directing. As the two rekindle their romance, trouble looms over them.

The main star of the project, Tom Ryder, goes missing. Now, Colt must g=figure out a way to find the superstar while dodging some life-threatening situations.