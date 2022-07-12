The Gray Man: Dhanush gives a tough fight to Ryan Gosling in new clip, fans say its a 'cakewalk for him'. Watch

Director duo Russo Brothers, ahead of the grand premiere of their Netflix film The Gray Man on July 22, have shared a glimpse of an action sequence featuring Dhanush, Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas. Releasing the clip on their Twitter page on Tuesday, the Russo Brothers said it is to introduce Dhanush’s character from the movie. Fans of the actor took to the comments section to praise the clip. Also read: The Gray Man first reactions: Critics praise Dhanush’s ‘ruthless’ scenes and Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' chemistry

The Gray Man marks the international debut of Dhanush, who plays a small but pivotal role. He will be seen as an assassin in the film. Sharing the clip, a tweet from the account of The Russo Brothers read: “Ladies and gentlemen, we give you…@dhanushkraja (sic).” In the video, the action sequence takes place inside a hospital. Dhanush can be seen wearing a suit and gives a tough fight to Ryan Gosling.

Several fans of Dhanush described the action clip as ‘goosebumps stuff’. A fan commented on the video, “In Tamil movies dude handles up to 20 people per fight.. this is gonna be a cakewalk (sic).” Another fan wrote: “Ultra swag from D (sic).”

On Monday, Dhanush spoke at the post-screening press conference in Los Angeles about how he ended up being part of the film. When asked about how he landed the opportunity, Dhanush said, “I don’t know how I ended up in this film.” Dhanush’s response got everyone in the room burst out into laughter, including his co-stars. He further added, “I was thrilled and very excited. Of course, I don’t get to say much in the film. I was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to learn and explore.”

Not long ago, the director duo Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about Dhanush in a Twitter Spaces chat. “We are big fans of him. We wrote the character keeping him in mind. You can expect a new film starring his character in the lead soon.”

Talking about his role, they had said, “He plays one of the top assassins of the world and has two major fight blocks in the film. Dhanush has a great camera presence and we loved seeing him perform."

