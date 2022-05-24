The Gray Man trailer: Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling face off, Dhanush makes stylish appearance. Watch

The official trailer of The Gray Man was released on Tuesday by Netflix on Twitter. In the nearly two-minute-long trailer, a face-off is seen between actors Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Actor Dhanush, who is making his Hollywood debut with The Grey Man, is seen making a stylish appearance. He is also seen in a fighting sequence. (Also Read | Russo Brothers, IMDb post Dhanush's poster from The Gray Man as angry desi fans throng their Instagram pages)

In the trailer, Ryan is seen in an action scene, where he is fighting several men, apart from Chris Evans. He breaks a glass window to jump from it and runs on the street as bombed vehicles are seen behind him. In one of the scenes, when asked if he's hurt, he replies, "I mean my ego is a little bruised.

Ryan essays the titular role of The Gray Man and Chris (Lloyd Hansen) is his psychopathic adversary in the spy thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The film also stars Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard. Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Reacting to the trailer, fans left comments on YouTube. A person wrote, "Even though few seconds in trailer, Dhanush's screen presence shows why he's the best in business !!" Another fan said, "Watching this movie only for Dhanush and Chris Evans." "Dhanush! Such a proud moment for Indians to see you in a Hollywood movie!!!" commented another fan.

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Court was once a highly-skilled, agency-sanctioned merchant of death.

But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back.

Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi are the producers. Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel serve as executive producers. The movie will have a limited theatrical release on July 15, 2022, followed by a Netflix release on July 22, 2022.

