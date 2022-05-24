Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Russo Brothers, IMDb post Dhanush's poster from The Gray Man as angry desi fans throng their Instagram pages
hollywood

Russo Brothers, IMDb post Dhanush's poster from The Gray Man as angry desi fans throng their Instagram pages

Russo Brothers will soon launch the trailer for The Gray Man, which also stars Indian actor Dhanush. Ahead of the trailer, they shared the posters for the movie.
The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Dhanush with others.
The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Dhanush with others.
Published on May 24, 2022 11:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ahead of the trailer launch for The Grey Man, filmmaker duo Russo Brothers shared the character posters for its lead cast – Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana deArmas – on Instagram. However, the film also stars Indian actor Dhanush in a small role, and his omission from the post did not sit well with his fans. They bombarded the post with comments, asking the directors to share a poster for Dhanush, as well. (Also read: Dhanush fans introduce him to confused Westerners after The Gray Man look reveal)

A screenshot of the Russos' Instagram page.
A screenshot of the Russos' Instagram page.

Soon enough, the Russos shared a separate post featuring only Dhanush. “Who’s ready for @dhanushkraja? #TheGrayMan," the caption read. All four posters showed the actors against a dark blue background with deep red light shining on their faces. Ryan is introduced as the Uncatchable, Chris as the Unstoppable, Ana as the Untraceable and Dhanush as the Lethal Weapon.

Something similar happened on IMDb's Instagram page. The page earlier posted posters only for Ryan, Chris and Ana, but later deleted the post and shared a fresh one with Dhanush included in it as well. Fans noticed the repost. “IMDB got scared because of Indians comments,” wrote one. “The power of Indian people commenting,” wrote another.

The trailer for the spy thriller will be launched on Tuesday. The film will be out on Netflix on July 22. The film also stars Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely wrote the script based on Mark Greaney's novel Gray Man.ß Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi are the producers. Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel serve as executive producers.

The Gray Man tracks how CIA mercenary Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) and his unhinged former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) come face-to-face, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dhanush russo brothers ryan gosling + 1 more
dhanush russo brothers ryan gosling
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out