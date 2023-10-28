The Killer trailer: David Fincher makes a case for Michael Fassbender's cold and calculated hitman. Watch

Netflix has finally unveiled the first trailer of David Fincher's The Killer. Based on the graphic novel series written by Alexis Nolent and illustrated by Luc Jacamon, originally published in the French language by Editions Casterman, it stars Michael Fassbender in the lead. The slick trailer has left fans excited, as the Netflix film releases on limited screens theatrically in October and comes to the streaming site on November 10. (Also read: Sofia Coppola says Apple TV axed her series because ‘the idea of an unlikeable woman isn’t their thing')

About the trailer

The Killer arrives on Netflix on November 10.

"I find music a useful distraction," says Michael Fassbender's hitman as he prepares himself for the day. "Keeps the inner voice from wandering." The trailer then gives a glimpse of his daily routine which has been calculated with strict attention to detail by him. It shows him stepping out to get his work done like a skilled professional, as he makes a case for how he operates with a plan. "Forbid empathy," he says. "Trust no one." "Fight only the battle you are paid to fight," he reminds us.

The official synopsis of The Killer reads: “After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.” Apart from Michael Fassbender, The Killer stars Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O'Malley, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton.

Fan reactions

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the trailer. One added, "Looks like it will be the ultimate Fincher movie. Very process and procedural based." Another said, "Fassbender has been incognito these past few years. Excited to see him back in the acting game to do what he does best: emotionally intense method acting. The guy is in a league of his own. His eyes tell it’s own story and Fincher is a master of psychological thrillers. This is going be good."

A comment read, "Wow, after watching this trailer, I'm convinced David Fincher could make a movie about paint drying and I'd still be on the edge of my seat! He's a magician with a camera. Can't wait to see this one!!" "Oh sweet, loved the comic and I hope this will be a faithful adaptation. Wonder if they'll include the backstory on how he got into the assassin business." commented another.

The Killer marked its world premiere at the 80th Venice Film Festival, where it played in competition.

