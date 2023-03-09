The Mandalorian Season 3: Here's when and where fans can watch the series

After a long wait, The Mandalorian season 3 premiered on March 1, 2023. The latest season promises to bring together the dynamic duo of The Mandalorian and Grogu, popularly known as Baby Yoda, as they set off on another thrilling adventure across the vast expanse of the galaxy. Fans can expect more action, intrigue, and excitement as the duo navigates through new challenges, and the storyline continues to unfold. The trailer had already generated a lot of buzz and excitement among the show's dedicated fan base, who were eagerly awaiting the season's release. Here's where fans can watch the series. (Also read: What to expect from the Mandalorian Season 3: New chapter in the Star Wars saga)

As with the first two seasons, The Mandalorian's third season can be streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The first episode premiered on March 1st, and new episodes will be added on a weekly basis. Viewers who prefer binge-watching entire seasons in one go will have to exercise patience as they wait for all the episodes to be uploaded. With only one episode releasing per week, fans of the show will have to savor each episode and wait for the storyline to unfold gradually. Nonetheless, the wait will undoubtedly be worth it for fans of the space Western TV series.

The season 2 finale of The Mandalorian saw Mando rescue Grogu from Moff Gideon, only to then hand him over to Luke Skywalker, which went against his Mandalorian code. Additionally, Bo-Katan Kryze was unhappy that Mando had won the Darksaber in a duel with Gideon. Although Grogu said an emotional goodbye in season 2, he reappeared in the season 3 trailer. However, in The Book of Boba Fett, Mando and Grogu are reunited in a mini-arc. After being expelled from his Mandalorian group, Mando had to make amends by going on a pilgrimage to Mandalore, where he visited Grogu at Luke Skywalker's Jedi school.

In season 3, Mando and Grogu will head to Mandalore, where Mando must bathe in the living waters to rejoin the Children of the Watch. Meanwhile, Bo-Katan and her Nite Owls will likely conflict with the Watch, as she wants the Darksaber back, which Mando won from Moff Gideon. The upcoming season introduced new characters such as Bo-Katan's lieutenant, Koska Reeves, and feature the return of Fennec Shand. Fans were speculating that Grand Admiral Thrawn, a popular character from the Star Wars expanded universe, may make an appearance.