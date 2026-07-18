The Odyssey box office collection day 1: Christopher Nolan's epic sails past 17 crore in India

The Odyssey box office collection day 1: Christopher Nolan's ambitious retelling of the Greek epic has begun its box office journey on a strong note. Headlined by Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway, the film has enjoyed an impressive start in India, earning over ₹17 crore on its opening day.

The Odyssey box office update

The Odyssey box office collection day 1: The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus. (Via AP)

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According to trade website Sacnilk, on its opening day, The Odyssey earned an estimated ₹17.40 crore net at the Indian box office across 8,413 shows. With this, Christopher Nolan's epic has grossed ₹20.76 crore in India, taking its total domestic gross collection to ₹20.76 crore and net collection to ₹17.40 crore so far.

In terms of occupancy, The Odyssey recorded 48.7% average footfall across theatres on its opening day.

The Odyssey was released across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. However, the original English version emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's opening-day earnings, accounting for the lion's share of the overall box office collections.

Early language-wise estimates indicate that the English version of The Odyssey led the film’s opening-day collections by a comfortable margin, contributing an estimated ₹13.75 crore net. The Hindi-dubbed version followed with around ₹1.90 crore, while the Telugu version earned approximately ₹1.10 crore and the Tamil version added an estimated ₹65 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} With an opening-day collection of ₹17.40 crore net, The Odyssey has secured a spot among the biggest Hollywood openers in India. However, it trails Avatar: Fire and Ash, which opened at around ₹18 crore net, and Deadpool & Wolverine, which registered an estimated ₹21 crore net on its first day. About the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With an opening-day collection of ₹17.40 crore net, The Odyssey has secured a spot among the biggest Hollywood openers in India. However, it trails Avatar: Fire and Ash, which opened at around ₹18 crore net, and Deadpool & Wolverine, which registered an estimated ₹21 crore net on its first day. About the film {{/usCountry}}

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Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an epic fantasy action film inspired by Homer's classic Greek poem. The Odyssey boasts a star-studded ensemble led by Matt Damon as the legendary Odysseus. Tom Holland plays his son Telemachus, while Robert Pattinson steps into the role of Antinous. Anne Hathaway portrays Penelope, with Charlize Theron as the enchanting Calypso. The film also features Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth.

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The story follows King Odysseus (Matt Damon) as he battles monsters, mythical creatures and impossible odds during his ten-year journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Alongside the grand adventure, the film also explores the emotional love story between Odysseus and his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway).

The Odyssey marks Nolan’s first feature film after Oppenheimer, which won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Before the release, Nolan, along with Tom Holland, producer Emma Thomas and Matt Damon, came to India for the film's grand premiere. The Odyssey released in theatres on July 17. The film received clearance from the Indian censor board without any cuts but it has received ‘A’ rating.

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