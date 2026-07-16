The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan fans delay pregnancies and fly cross-country for IMAX screenings; 'it was pandemonium'

Christopher Nolan fans are traveling across the United States and making major personal commitments to watch The Odyssey in IMAX 70mm, as demand for the film's premium screenings continues to grow ahead of its July 17 release.

Fans travel across the country and make big sacrifices for IMAX 70mm

Fans are flying across the country to watch The Odyssey. (Universal Pictures via AP)

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Christopher Nolan fans are travelling across the United States and making significant personal commitments to experience 'The Odyssey' in IMAX 70mm, as demand for the film's premium screenings keeps growing ahead of its release.

The Odyssey is the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras, which has led to strong demand for the limited number of cinemas that can show the 70mm format.

Amber Connaghan, a 29-year-old tech editor who lives in the California desert told Variety that she postponed plans to have a second child so she could attend the opening-day screening. “One of my friends got pregnant last year, and she's like, 'OK, it's time for you to have your second child,'”

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{{^usCountry}} Connaghan said. “I was like, 'No, I have to wait a few months. Otherwise, it's going to be too close to ‘The Odyssey.’” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Connaghan said. “I was like, 'No, I have to wait a few months. Otherwise, it's going to be too close to ‘The Odyssey.’” {{/usCountry}}

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Pittsburgh resident Tim McHugh is flying to Los Angeles to watch the film at Universal CityWalk, as per Tribune. McHugh told Variety that watching in IMAX 70mm has been a bucket list item for him “since I saw Ryan Coogler do a video about the screenings for ‘Sinners.’”

He added that working the projector at a local cinema in high school gave him an appreciation for the film format: “So much of my after-school life was spent lacing projectors that I fell in love with movies. You feel connected to the medium when you're putting your hands on film like that.”

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Also Read: The Odyssey review: This breathtaking horror is Christopher Nolan's magnum opus; Robert Pattinson redefines villainy

Tickets sold out in hours, with sites crashing during rush

Universal, the distributor of The Odyssey made the unprecedented move of putting IMAX tickets on sale a year in advance and most screenings sold out within hours, according to Variety. Tickets for many screenings sold out after Universal released them a year in advance, with additional ticket releases also attracting long online queues and website crashes.

Conrad Rothbaum, a 35-year-old filmmaker in Los Angeles, told Variety, “It was harrowing. I was on a text chain with friends, and we were all trying to get tickets at the same time. We're just refreshing and refreshing and the site keeps crashing. Finally, two of my friends texted me that they were done. And when I saw those texts, I thought, 'Now is the time to log back in because all the reasonable people have given up,' and I got my ticket.”

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Spencer Frey, a 27-year-old recruiting consultant from Hoboken, New Jersey, walked to an AMC Theatres location in New York City during his lunch break to book a seat in person after the website kept crashing. “It was pandemonium in there,” Frey told Variety. “I've never seen so many people packed into the lobby on a weekday, all trying to use a kiosk.”

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About the The Odyssey

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After the Trojan War, Odysseus begins a dangerous journey back to Ithaca. Along the way, he faces mythical creatures such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and Calypso.

The film follows Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, played by Matt Damon as he tries to return home to his wife and son, played by Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland. Meanwhile, the villain Antinous wants to take the queen while Odysseus is away.

The Odyssey is directed by Christopher Nolan and is his first film since 2023's Oppenheimer, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.