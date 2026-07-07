The Odyssey first reactions hail Christopher Nolan's greatest work, cast praised for 'best performances of their career'

The world premiere of Christopher Nolan’s epic, The Odyssey, was held in London on Monday. The cast and the crew descended upon the red carpet, and were also joined by select film critics from the US and theUK. Now the first reactions to the film are out, and they are overwhelmingly positive, hailing it as Nolan’s crowning achievement and calling it a masterpiece filled with some of the ‘best performances’ of the cast’s careers.

The Odyssey first reactions

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus.

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Many of the critics who watched The Odyssey on Monday took to social media to share their reactions to the film later in the day. The immediate consensus is heavy praise for the scale on which Nolan has mounted the epic and the innovativeness with which he has incorporated the supernatural elements and horror from Homer’s original source material.

Steven Weintraub of Collider took to Xand wrote, “Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is INCREDIBLE. I'm really blown away by this film. Everything from the flawless performances to the way Nolan embraces the supernatural is just perfect.” Perri Nemiroff, a senior film critic and host, added, “THE ODYSSEY is a filmmaking feast. A grand and gripping rendition of Homer’s epic, and one that feels uniquely Christopher Nolan. It’s sincerely hard to imagine any other filmmaker on the planet being able to bring that source material to screen with this much scale, scope and heart.”

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{{^usCountry}} Many critics hailed that Nolan managed to not just capture but live up to the epic scale of the source material. Film journalist Rachel Leishman raved, “THE ODYSSEY is as epic as its source material with that level of Christopher Nolan spark that makes it something special. It's a story of love and loss and takes you on quite the journey in only the way Nolan knows how. Breathtaking, bold, and perfection.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many critics hailed that Nolan managed to not just capture but live up to the epic scale of the source material. Film journalist Rachel Leishman raved, “THE ODYSSEY is as epic as its source material with that level of Christopher Nolan spark that makes it something special. It's a story of love and loss and takes you on quite the journey in only the way Nolan knows how. Breathtaking, bold, and perfection.” {{/usCountry}}

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The cast hailed for career-best performances

The critics were equivocal in their praise for the film’s star-studded cast. The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and a large ensemble. Praising the actors, Variety’s Jazz Tangcay wrote, “The performances from Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, John Leguizamo, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong’o are genuinely grand. And for some, truly, the best performances of their career.” Writing in similar vein, film journalist Simon Thompson added, “Leading a stellar cast, Matt Damon gives Odysseus everything in a career-best powerhouse performance. Robert Pattinson is outstanding as Antinous and John Leguizamo’s Eumaeus is sublime.”

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Fandango’s Erik Davis echoed the sentiment and reserved special praise for Robert Pattinson. “The cast is stacked, and somehow everyone still gets a chance to shine. Anne Hathaway is incredible, Matt Damon is excellent, and Tom Holland continues to prove he can do just about anything. But Robert Pattinson absolutely stole the show for me. He's so conniving, manipulative and endlessly entertaining to watch. Pattinson leans all the way into the character's villainy, and it results in one of my favorite performances of his,” he wrote.

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The Odyssey releases in theatres worldwide on July 17.