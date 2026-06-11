Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey tickets priced at 3300 sold out a month before release amid massive buzz in India

Only three days ago, the IMAX tickets for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey went on sale, five full weeks before its global release. The heavily anticipated film is the first in cinema history to be shot entirely for IMAX, and as a result, the expectations are high. Indian viewers, however, were surprised at some of the high-end ticket prices, with some selling for as much as ₹3300 in metros like Mumbai and Delhi. However, it seems the high ticket prices are not a deterrent for Christopher Nolan fans as most of the most expensive tickets are already sold out. And that is when the film is still a month away from release.

The Odyssey sells out tickets priced at ₹ 3300

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon in the titular role.(X/ @odysseymovie)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The most expensive tickets for The Odyssey are at the PVR Icon in Mumbai’s Phoenix Palladium Mall, with the recliner seats priced at a staggering ₹3300. At the IMAX in Wadala’s Miraj Cinemas, the city’s biggest screen, the sofa seats are priced at ₹1800. The latter is sold out for the opening weekend (July 17-19), while the former is sold out for its first Saturday and Sunday, with just a handful of seats remaining for the opening night.

In Delhi-NCR, the most expensive tickets are priced in the ₹2100 to ₹2400 range at the PVRs in Select City Walk and Priya. Both have their night shows for the opening weekend. Since the buzz for the film is high and recliner seats are often limited, it is not a surprise that they are selling like hot cakes, but to sell out such highly-priced seats so early before the release is no mean feat. Many screens are almost full five weeks before release with even the front rows finding many takers already. It is clear that at least in IMAX, The Odyssey is set to start housefull in India.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The Odyssey advance bookings {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Odyssey advance bookings {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The advance ticket sales for The Odyssey in IMAX screens began on June 8. India is one of the first markets in the world to open advance booking for the Nolan film. Talking about it, Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery India, said, “The Odyssey is the first film in cinema history to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras, a milestone Christopher Nolan spent nearly twenty years working toward. For Nolan fans in India, this is a moment worth marking. For the first time, they book their seats alongside the rest of the world, for the first film in history made entirely on IMAX cameras.” All about The Odyssey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The advance ticket sales for The Odyssey in IMAX screens began on June 8. India is one of the first markets in the world to open advance booking for the Nolan film. Talking about it, Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery India, said, “The Odyssey is the first film in cinema history to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras, a milestone Christopher Nolan spent nearly twenty years working toward. For Nolan fans in India, this is a moment worth marking. For the first time, they book their seats alongside the rest of the world, for the first film in history made entirely on IMAX cameras.” All about The Odyssey {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan, the film is an adaptation of Homer’s timeless epic. It is the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the fall of Troy. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as his son Telemachus, and Anne Hathaway as his wife Penelope. The ensemble cast also includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal. The Odyssey opens in cinemas on July 17.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON