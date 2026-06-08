Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey sparks frenzy as ₹3,300 IMAX tickets leave fans shocked: ‘WTF are these pricings?’

Among the reactions, a post by X user struck a chord with many. Sharing a screenshot of the ticket prices, he quipped, “Today PVR and Cinepolis turned Pune into Monaco #TheOdyssey.”

Pune quickly became the centre of the pricing debate after moviegoers discovered that evening shows at Cinepolis Aundh and Inox Megaplex were being sold for anywhere between ₹1,600 and ₹3,000 a ticket. Even morning screenings carried hefty price tags, ranging from ₹1,400 to ₹2,600. The numbers sparked widespread discussion online, with many fans expressing disbelief at the cost of watching a movie.

In Mumbai and Pune, some premium seats are priced as high as ₹3,000, placing them among the costliest movie tickets currently on sale in the country. Surprisingly, the steep rates have done little to dampen enthusiasm, with several shows witnessing brisk bookings and seats disappearing within minutes.

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey may still be weeks away from hitting theatres, but it has already become one of the most talked-about releases of the year. As advance bookings for IMAX screenings opened across India on June 8, fans rushed online to grab seats, only to be stunned by ticket prices that rival those of major live events.

Ticket prices vary dramatically across India Ticket prices are soaring in several other cities as well. In Delhi-NCR, some morning shows at Inox Paras are available for as low as ₹370 to ₹490, offering one of the most affordable ways to watch the film.

Mumbai, however, is seeing equally staggering prices. At Cinepolis Seawoods, evening show tickets range between ₹1,800 and ₹2,000. PVR Lower Parel has gone even higher, with morning show tickets priced between ₹1,000 and ₹2,800, while late-night screenings are selling for anywhere between ₹1,500 and ₹3,300. Miraj Cinemas' IMAX in Wadala morning show prices are between ₹750 to 1400 and night show's highest priced ticket is ₹2000.

Bengaluru's premium IMAX screenings are currently priced around ₹900 to ₹1,000, while Kolkata's Inox South City is charging between ₹680 and ₹710 for evening shows.

The wide gap in pricing across cities has left many moviegoers questioning how the same film experience can cost several times more depending on where and when they choose to watch it.

Fans question the IMAX premium Many fans have pointed out that while The Odyssey was shot entirely using IMAX cameras, most theatres in India are not equipped to screen the film in the coveted IMAX 70mm format that Christopher Nolan is known for championing.

Reflecting this sentiment, one X user wrote, "Bookings for #Odyssey are opened & WTF are these pricings??? & Who tf are these ppl who are willing to pay 1800 to a movie?? It's not even original IMAX format 🤦."