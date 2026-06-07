Matt Damon calls Nolan's The Odyssey 'hardest film I've ever made', reveals there is 'no green screen, no faking'

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Matt Damon, who plays the lead in the film, has now described his experience of working on it as the ‘hardest’ in his career. Matt Damon and Zendaya in The Odyssey.

Matt Damon talks about The Odyssey The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's epic poem that chronicles the journey of Odysseus, the fabled king of Ithaca, back home after the Trojan War. Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus, recently took a break from the film to spend time with rescue dogs at the Eastwood Ranch Foundation's Animal Rescue and Adoption Facility in Los Angeles.

The Oscar-winning actor spoke about the project during an interview at the California Adopt-A-Pet Day event on June 6. “It was by far the hardest movie I've ever made. Chris likes to shoot everything real. So there's no kind of green screen, no faking it, no kind of studio stuff,” he said.

Christopher Nolan, the film's director, is known to use practical effects for most of his films, minimising the use of CGI and VFX. He famously built revolving sets to shoot a dream sequence in Inception and used practical effects to show the explosion and mushroom cloud for a nuclear test in Oppenheimer. In The Odyssey, the filmmaker has again relied on real locations and practical effects to recreate ancient Greece.

All about The Odyssey The Odyssey is an upcoming mythic action epic film written, directed, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, based on Homer's ancient Greek poem.

It follows Odysseus on a ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy. The ensemble cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, and Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy.

The casting of Lupita as Helen sparked a wave of racist backlash online, with many questioning the logic of casting a black woman as an ancient Greek beauty. Lupita addressed the backlash, saying she was unbothered and focused only on giving her best. The film has also faced criticism over the casting of Elliot Page. The trans actor plays an undisclosed character, but rumours claimed he'd been cast as the warrior Achilles, which led many, including the world's richest man, Elon Musk, to criticise Nolan.

Produced by Syncopy and distributed by Universal Pictures, the film releases July 17, 2026.