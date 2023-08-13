The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 4: Bravo Reveals release Date, trailer & more

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is coming back for season 4 on Bravo. The new trailer, released on August 11, shows all the ladies in intense situations. The show had three crazy seasons, mainly about Jen Shah's legal problems that ended with her going to jail. Season 4 will continue with the other women, plus a familiar face, dealing with their friendship problems. Here is everything you need to know about the next season of RHOSLC.

RHOSLC Season 4 Premiere Date

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is back with Season 4 Poster

Bravo has announced that Season 4 will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET.

Is there a Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 trailer?

Yes! On August 11th, when the new season got officially announced, Bravo also released a teaser. It seems like there will be lots of drama and heated arguments during dinner times.

Where can I watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4?

RHOSLC will premiere only on Bravo, but episodes will be available to watch the next day on Peacock.

What To Expect From RHOSLC Season 4

RHOSLC season 4 is coming, and people are really excited. The show wants to meet big expectations. The drama will be about Mary coming back, Whitney's marriage, and issues among the cast. Lisa will rethink her beliefs due to her son's choices, and she wants to fix things with Heather. New housewives Angie and Monica will add their own drama. They'll face challenges together in group events.

People have been waiting for Mary's return, and now it's happening. Her funny and honest reactions were missed, and fans asked for her to come back online. Her return will change how things work on the show. With Mary back, Lisa and Heather fixing things, and new faces, RHOSLC season 4 will have a different feel.

RHOSLC has become a must-watch. With intense drama, exciting seasons, and a great cast, the show is getting better with changes and moving forward from tough times. The upcoming season of The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City is going to be their time to shine.

