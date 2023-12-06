The shocking reason behind 'Extreme Weight Loss' star Brandi Mallory's death

Brandi Mallory, known from Extreme Weight Loss Season 4, passed away at the age of 40. The official cause of her death, disclosed a month later, was stated as "complications of obesity," according to an autopsy report. The star who successfully reduced her weight from 329 pounds to 178 pounds during the time in the show, was spotted for the last time on the evening of November 8. Concerns arose on November 9 when employees from the neighboring shop observed that the person inside the vehicle appeared to be unresponsive.

Brandi Mallory(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Kelly Clarkson flaunts weight loss in chic leather dress, fans rave about her ‘goddess-like appearance’

Brandi Mallory's weight loss journey ends in tragedy

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

On December 6, TMZ received an autopsy report which mentioned shocking details behind the reason of death. According to the insider, the reality star had a condition that made her heart expand more than usual, and the results of a blood test indicated that she had a higher chance of developing diabetes. According to the official report, the death's cause was "natural." The investigation revealed no indication of ‘foul play’, and the autopsy revealed no signs of fresh, serious harm, as stated in the publication.

Although the investigation states that she had detectable levels of alcohol and marijuana in her system, these substances did not play a role in her death. Brandi earlier revealed that the untimely death of one of her sorority sisters, who was only 29 years old, became her motivation for taking part in the weight loss reality show.

New details surface on 'extreme weight loss' star Brandi Mallory's passing

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chris Powell the former weight loss trainer of Extreme Weight Loss in a statement to PEOPLE that Brandi Mallory was “a bright, shining light for everybody around her”. Stressing on how everyone was fond of her cheerful personality he added “That girl could dance. And she always brought that energy with everything that we were doing. She really owned the body positivity movement. It was great because she was very open about her struggles with her weight and everything, but the fact that she would just get out there and she would just fully express herself, you could feel how free she was. And that in turn inspired so many other people to jump on board to accept and embrace and appreciate their bodies.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}