The Suicide Squad trailer: Margot Robbie and gang take on giant monster, watch in Hindi

A new trailer for The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn's reimagining of the antiheroes that were first introduced on the big screen in 2016's Suicide Squad, was released on Tuesday. The trailer provided more insight into Idris Elba's character, Bloodsport, and revealed new plot details.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer opens with Viola Davis' Amanda Waller trying to recruit Bloodsport into the Suicide Squad -- a group comprising of DC's villainous characters -- similar to how Will Smith's Blooshot was recruited in the first film.

The rest of the trailer focusses on Gunn's irreverant humour, the other characters including Harley Quinn, and a big action sequence featuring Starro -- a giant starfish-shaped monster -- towards the end.

Gunn signed on to write and direct the DC film after he was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 by Disney and Marvel. He was subsequently rehired after Disney had a change of heart. "Supervillains unite! New Official Trailer for #TheSuicideSquad. Exploding head See it in theaters on the big screen August 6!" he wrote in a tweet, sharing the new trailer.

Besides Idris Elba, the cast also features Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, John Cena as Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Sylvester Stallone as the voice of Nanaue/ King Shark, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, with David Dastmalchian, Nathan Fillion, Flula Borg, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Michael Rooker and others in supporting roles.

The Suicide Squad is slated for an August 6 release in theatres and on the HBO Max streaming service, where it will remain for 30 days.