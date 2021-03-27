IND USA
Margot Robbie in The Suicide Squad.
hollywood

The Suicide Squad trailer comes with statutory warnings and lots of Margot Robbie. Watch here

The first trailer for The Suicide Squad was unveiled on Friday and it features plenty of familiar faces making their DC Extended Universe debut.
ANI |
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 11:22 AM IST

The Suicide Squad has assembled to take viewers on an action-packed ride this summer. The first trailer for DC's The Suicide Squad was unveiled on Friday by director James Gunn.

He tweeted, "Our first trailer. Warning: gore & adult language & supervillains & adventure & heart. Can't wait to see it in a theater with all of you on August 6. #TheSuicideSquad."

The film comes five years after the original critically panned but highly successful Suicide Squad, directed by David Ayer. The R-rated reboot sees Gunn, known for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films, delve into the world of DC for the first time.


Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is among the new cast members, playing Blackguard. Idris Elba and John Cena join the cast as Bloodsport and Peacemaker. Margot Robbie is back as Harley Quinn, but the trailer shows her in a red and black leather-look, which is in contrast to the iconic T-shirt and shorts she sported in the original film.

Viola Davis also returns as government agent Amanda Waller, while Joel Kinnaman is back as Rick Flagg and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang.

However, one of the biggest revelations in the trailer is that Sylvester Stallone is providing the voice for King Shark, who is, basically, a man with a shark head (or, possibly, a shark with a human body). There is also the giant, colourful starfish kaiju who begins to rampage at the end of the trailer.

The ensemble for the movie also features David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Alice Braga as Sul Soria, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Michael Rooker as Savant, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Sean Gunn as Weasel, and Flula Borg as Javelin.

Also read: Zack Snyder's Justice League movie review: Exhausting yet exhilarating, the Snyder Cut is fan service at its finest

Cena's Peacemaker is expected to be a highlight of the film and is getting his own HBO Max spinoff from Gunn. This is Gunn's first feature since 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He is expected to begin production on a third Guardians film in London later this year.

The Suicide Squad is slated to release on August 6 in theatres and on HBO Max.

