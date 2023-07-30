The Upshaws part 4: Release Date, Trailer, synopsis, and Everything else to know

The Upshaws is coming back with season 4 on Netflix, featuring the hilarious Indianapolis family. Viewers love watching Mike Epps as Bennie and Wanda Sykes as Lucretia, exchanging comedic insults. As fans look forward to more jokes and laughs, they wonder about the Upshaw family's next adventures. Regina (Kim Fields) has moved out of the house, and Bennie and Lucretia are still figuring out their work relationship. Here's all the information we have about The Upshaws season 4.

The Upshaws season 4 release date

The Upshaws Part 4 will be available on Netflix only on August 17. Here's everything you need to know.

The Upshaws season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, August 17. Don't miss the cast's exciting announcement about the new season in the video below.

How Did The Upshaws Part 3 End?

In The Upshaws Part 3, the family faced some big changes in their lives. Regina quit her job because she felt betrayed after missing out on a great opportunity for grad school. But she found a new job and got accepted into grad school. The pressure of work, college, and family became too much, leading her to feel very depressed, so she decided to take a break from home and everyone. On the other hand, Bennie's son Kelvin, who lived farther away with his mom and her boyfriend, unexpectedly came to live with Bennie. This had been discussed before, but Regina was worried about the house being too crowded.

What Is The Upshaws Part 4 About?

The plot details for The Upshaws Part 4 are a secret for now. But we know it will continue from Season 3, following the family as they chase new jobs and bigger dreams, and face health challenges, especially mental health struggles. Life will throw them some unexpected surprises, but they'll stick together and keep moving forward as a family, doing their best to overcome whatever comes their way.

The Upshaws Part 4 synopsis

Here’s what The Upshaws Part 4 will be about via the Netflix press release:

“In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.”

