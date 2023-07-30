The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge: Release Date, Trailer and how to watch Netflix baking show

Get ready for a baking extravaganza with The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge! Netflix is serving up a sweet battle in the kitchen, promising laughter, chaos, and a favorite among baking show fans. Watch out, fans of Nailed It!, a bigger and more intense baking show is coming to Netflix in the form of The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge.

The official synopsis ofThe Big Nailed It Baking Challenge on Netflix reads,

"In this high-stakes "Nailed It!" spinoff competition, 10 terrible bakers pick up tips from professional coaches while vying for a sweet cash prize. Nailed It! stars Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres welcome celebrity judges like Patton Oswalt, Angela Kinsey, and more."

When does 'The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge' release?

'The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge' is all set to premiere on August 4, 2023.

Who are the hosts/judges in 'The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge'?

In 'The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge,' contestants receive expert guidance from baking pros Erin Jeanne McDowell and Robert Lucas. The renowned Jacques Torres serves as the event's judge, and the hilarious Nicole Byer returns as the show's host.

What is 'The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge' all about?

Netflix has taken the fun 'Nailed It!' idea to the next level with 'The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge.' In this new spinoff, ten not-so-skilled bakers compete for a huge $100,000 prize. They receive help from expert coaches to improve their baking. The original show had three contestants vying for $10,000, but this one raises the stakes for more excitement. 'Nailed It!' has become incredibly popular, and the decision to have more contestants shows its success. The show's concept of amateur bakers trying to recreate tricky confections has won hearts worldwide. As they stumble and create funny mishaps, viewers will have a blast cheering for their lovable efforts. 'The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge' promises lots of laughs and delectable entertainment for everyone.

What is the buzz around 'The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge'?

In the new trailer, viewers get an exciting sneak peek of the baking adventure awaiting the contestants. With the help of famous pastry chefs and all the necessary kitchen tools, they're ready for the challenge. The show has ten thrilling episodes, full of emotions, as these aspiring bakers turn their initial disasters into impressive creations. Robert Lucas, with his funny humor, playfully describes some contestants as "just going haywire." The trailer shows cakes toppling over and making a delightful mess, adding to the excitement.

