The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 to air in September; watch teaser here

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 will premiere on Sunday, September 7, according to a report by Variety. The show will air at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. The network has released a new teaser and exclusive first-look images ahead of the launch. The series stars Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, a fan favorite from the original Walking Dead franchise. The show follows his mysterious arrival in France, where he grapples with unanswered questions about how he ended up so far from home. His journey across a fractured yet determined France leads to unexpected connections that alter his plans. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon marks the return of Norman Reedus as Daryl and Melissa McBride as Carol.(X)

The second season, titled The Book of Carol, resumed from the events of Season 1. It focused on Daryl and Carol Peletier, played by Melissa McBride, as both characters confronted their pasts. While Carol tried to track down her missing friend, Daryl wrestled with the consequences of staying in France. Tensions rose within the Nest, and Genet’s movement intensified, pushing Pouvoir closer to open conflict with the Union of Hope.

Watch the teaser here:

Daryl and Carol face new challenges in Season 3

The upcoming season continues with Daryl and Carol navigating foreign terrain while holding on to the hope of returning home. Their path leads them through unfamiliar and dangerous landscapes, shaped by the devastation of the Walker apocalypse. The journey tests them, emotionally and physically, as they face shifting alliances and hostile forces.

Fresh faces join The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3

Three new actors join as series regulars: Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, and Alexandra Masangkay. The supporting cast includes Candela Saitta, Hugo Arbués, Greta Fernández, Gonzalo Bouza, Hada Nieto, Yassmine Othman, Cuco Usín and Stephen Merchant.

Production team returns with new additions

The series continues to be executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunner David Zabel, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Greg Nicotero, Brian Bockrath, Angela Kang, Jason Richman, Dan Percival and Steve Squillante. Silvia Aráez and Jesús de la Vega from Ánima Stillking also join as executive producers.

FAQs

What is season 3 of Daryl Dixon about?

Season 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon follows Daryl and Carol as they attempt to return home. Their journey leads them across unfamiliar and dangerous territories, revealing new threats and alliances.

Does Daryl leave the group in season 3?

Daryl continues to navigate complicated choices about staying or leaving, especially after his time in France. The series explores the strain this causes in his relationships, particularly with Carol.

Who is the asexual character in The Walking Dead?

Jesus (Paul Rovia), portrayed by Tom Payne, is considered an asexual character by some fans, though the show did not explicitly confirm it. The character is canonically gay in the comic series.

How to watch Daryl Dixon season 3?

You can stream season 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on AMC and AMC+ starting September 7, 2025. Check your local listings for availability.