Johnny Depp reflects on raising Lily-Rose and Jack with Vanessa Paradis in France: ‘I was papa’

Johnny Depp has shared a rare glimpse into his private life, recalling how he raised his children with former partner Vanessa Paradis in the south of France. In a recent conversation with The Sunday Times, Depp reflected on that chapter of his life, calling it the only time he truly felt at home. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, now 62, appeared emotional while speaking about his children, Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Depp. Behind him during the interview was a painting of his daughter, Lily-Rose, which he had started when she was just 10. Johnny Depp opened up about raising children Lily-Rose and Jack in France.(AP)

“I never finished it. She was 10 then, and 25 now,” Depp said. “Years get away from us, don’t they?” He went on to admit, “I’m of the empty-nest syndrome.”

Fond memories from southern France

The actor and French singer Paradis were together for 14 years before parting ways in 2012. During that time, they chose to raise their children away from the spotlight, living on an estate near St. Tropez, which Depp purchased in 2001. Later, the family relocated to Los Angeles.

Reflecting on those early days, Depp said, “Oh man, my kids growing up in the south of France in their youth?” He spoke warmly about fatherhood: “I was Papa. I cannot tell you how much I loved being Papa.” Then, with a hint of humor, he added, “Then, suddenly, Papa was out the window. I was Dad. But Papa was awesome, and I’m getting old enough for Papa to possibly come back. Some motherf-----’s going to have to call me Papa!”

‘That was home’ for Depp

Asked where he considers “home” now, Depp said he doesn’t spend much time in the US anymore, instead dividing his time between the UK and the Bahamas. Still, he called the family’s time in France his true sense of belonging. “Truly, the first time I felt I had a home was the place in the south of France where Vanessa and I raised the kiddies. That’s the only place that ever felt like home,” Depp explained.

Paradis once said she chose France as their home base. “Only in the south of France can you live much more anonymously. And that's bliss, especially when the children are still young,” she told Weekend Knack in 2007.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp becomes Jack Sparrow again in surprise visit to kids' hospital in Spain; internet melts: 'Real life hero'

FAQs

Who are Johnny Depp’s children?

Lily-Rose Depp, born in 1999, and Jack Depp, born in 2002, are his children with Vanessa Paradis.

Where did Johnny Depp raise his kids?

Primarily in the south of France, before later moving to Los Angeles.

What happened to Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis?

They ended their relationship in 2012 after 14 years together, but have continued to co-parent their children.

How long were Vanessa and Johnny Depp together?

They were together for 14 years, from 1998 to 2012.