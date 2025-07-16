The White Lotus Season 4 in the works: Here’s all we know about it so far

The White Lotus, HBO’s critically acclaimed dark comedy-drama, is officially returning with its fourth season! While creator Mike White is still in the early stages of planning, fans already have plenty to be excited about. HBO’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys confirmed to The Wrap that the creator of the series, Mike White, had pitched a general outline and is now entering the location-scouting phase. The filming is expected to take several months once production kicks off. Mike White, creator of HBO’s The White Lotus(AFP)

"Mike (White) pitched a little — I know the general outline of what Season 4 is going to be," Bloys told the news outlet.

Bloys stated that White is going to be scouting and see what all locations he gets inspired by. Thereafter, White will give an update to the makers about what he is thinking, but it is "percolating in his head," the HBO executive added.

Where will ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 be set?

The exact setting of the film has remained under wraps, but there is no shortage of speculation. According to a Harper’s Bazaar Australia report, White had applied for and received a film grant worth AUD 13.3 million (approximately $8,661,702.50) from the Norwegian Film Institute under a project called Secret Garden. Some believe this was a codename for The White Lotus, hinting that Season 4 may take place in Norway.

However, the magazine added that plan may have fallen through over financial disagreements much like how Season 3 pivoted from Japan to Thailand. Producer David Bernad is beleived to have noted that Mike White is a ‘California guy’ and may shy away from cold locations.

Meanwhile, rumors are doing rounds that the team is considering warmer destinations like Mexico, Egypt or even Australia. The previous three seasons were all filmed at Four Seasons resorts, so fans are keeping a close eye on locations with the luxury chain’s presence.

Who all are coming back for Season 4?

The information on the cast is not available yet. The show usually mixes fresh faces with familiar ones. Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya was a hit in Seasons 1 and 2. In Season 3, fans saw spa manager Belinda and Tanya’s sketchy husband Greg come back.

Aimee Lou Wood's character Chelsea from Season 3 is a fan favorite to reappear. People are suggesting all sorts of actors for Season 4, such as Catherine O’Hara, Stanley Tucci, Lisa Kudrow, Toni Collette, and even Jeff Probst, which is a funny reference to Mike White’s reality TV background.

When will it air?

It usually takes over a year to film and get The White Lotus ready. Mike White is just starting to look at locations. This could mean that Season 4 probably will not be out until late 2026 or 2027, if things go as planned.

FAQs

Is The White Lotus Season 4 confirmed?

Yes. HBO confirmed the new season in early 2025, ahead of Season 3’s premiere.

Where will Season 4 be set?

Possible locations include Norway, Egypt, Mexico, or Australia, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

When will Season 4 release?

Most likely in late 2026 or early 2027, depending on production timelines.