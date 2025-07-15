Emmy Awards 2025: Adolescence, Severance and The White Lotus land multiple noms. See full list of nominations
The nominations for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday. Severance, The Pitt and The Bear landed multiple nods.
Emmy Awards 2025: Television's biggest night is coming in a few months. The nominations for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced on Tuesday. The nominees were presented by actors Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song. The Pitt, Adolescence, Severance, The Bear and Hacks were some of the shows that landed multiple nominations.
Severance earned the most nominations, at 27. The Penguin followed second with 24 total nominations. The White Lotus and The Studio tied next with 23.
Check out the full list below.
OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
The Amazing Race
The Traitors
Top Chef
OUTSTANDING TALK SERIES
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Daily Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Zach Cherry, Severence
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Patricia Arquette, Severence
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin
Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at Peacock Theater in L.A. on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 pm.
