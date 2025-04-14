Adolescence star Christine Tremarco says people told her the show ‘triggered’ questions on parenthood | Interview

Netflix's Adolescence broke out of nowhere last month and became a sensation. The four-episode-long series about a teen accused of murder received rave reviews upon release, with particular attention to its one-shot technique. In an exclusive interaction with Hindustan Times, actor Christine Tremarco, who played the character of 13-year-old schoolboy Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper)'s mother, Manda Miller, opened up about the overwhelming response from people who watched the show. (Also read: Adolescence review: Netflix show about a teen accused of murder is unflinching, gripping and a total must-watch) Christine Tremarco played Manda Miller, the mother of the child accused of murder, in Adolescence.

On the response from real-life parents

The actor shares that ever since the show was released, she has received several responses from people who are parents themselves. “In my hometown in Liverpool, where I live, I have had men and women stop me- who are parents- and said to me, 'Thank you! Thanks to Stephen [Graham, her co-star], and to everyone on the show!’ The reason… the awareness of what's out there in terms of toxic masculinity, but also within that, they have said that the show made them want to sit down and want to talk to their children. Not just about internet safety and this subject, but also to just talk to their children more. I have had a couple of people say that it has triggered feelings where they thought about how they may have acted at times, maybe about mistakes that they have made with their own children. So yeah, it has opened up even more than what is the main subject of our story.”

Christine Tremarco and Stephen Graham played the parents in Adolescence.

‘It was a heartbreaking joy of a shoot’

Speaking about the experience of working on the show with co-stars Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty, the actor added, “It was such an honour as soon as I got the script and read the script so I knew whom I am going to be with. That was an honour in itself. It was such an amazing shoot. It was a heartbreaking joy of a shoot with the cast and crew. For it to come out and reach people in the way that it has been an honour to be a part of that journey.”

On the one-shot technique

The show has received particular attention for its use of the one-shot technique. It is a masterful technical achievement, too, where the camera follows the characters, traces them inside a vehicle, and at one extended sequence near the end of the second episode, even flies from one location to another without a single cut in between.

Speaking about the way it was shot, Christine remarks, “For me, personally, shooting in one take is a wonderful way to work. It allows you so much freedom as an actor. Within that, we had such an amazing crew, all led by an amazing director Philip Barantini. In episode 4 particularly, when our characters are trying to be normal, it starts somewhere and the shift that happens from there through this van to them going together to know what happens with the kid coming out… It really stayed with me, that journey backwards. It was just… the reality of what they are going through. It was something else!”

Adolescence is available to watch on Netflix.