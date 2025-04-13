Adolescence star Owen Cooper calls show being screened in schools 'my worst nightmare', says he's avoided watching it

The hit Netflix British drama series Adolescence has sparked serious conversations worldwide about how online spaces are influencing young boys today. Owen Cooper plays Jamie Miller, a teen accused of murdering a girl who studies in his school.

The four-episode miniseries, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, follows the story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, who was arrested for the murder of a classmate. What sets the series apart is that each episode is filmed in one continuous shot, making it a unique viewing experience. (Also read: Adolescence star Owen Cooper's performance gives fans ‘goosebumps’ as they watch his audition tape. Watch)

Owen Cooper on not watching Adolescence

Owen Cooper, who plays Jamie, recently opened up about the series in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He shared that he hasn't watched the entire show yet, jokingly adding that watching himself onscreen, especially in schools, feels like his "worst nightmare."

"I still haven't watched it either. I just don't like watching myself. And now Jack says it's going into schools... that's my worst nightmare!" Cooper went on to add that he "had no clue" about the darker side of the internet, where young boys are influenced by harmful online trends.

The young actor said, "I was glad I didn't have any idea of what was going on -- the emojis and the meanings behind them. I had no clue. And I don't think my friends knew, but it's obviously happening across the country. It's not a made-up story."

All about Adolescence

Meanwhile, Graham, who is the co-creator of the show, also plays Eddie Miller, the father of the accused Jamie Miller. The series premiered on Netflix on March 13 and has received widespread critical acclaim for its writing, direction, and performances. There have been talks about a sequel or part 2 but neither the creators, nor Netflix has confirmed it yet.