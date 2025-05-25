Theatre ceiling falls on woman during Final Destination Bloodlines screening; Internet calls it 5D experience

The American supernatural horror film Final Destination: Bloodlines has been giving fans plenty of reasons to jump from their seats. But during a recent screening in Argentina, fiction blurred with reality when a cinema-goer was nearly crushed by a falling ceiling. (Also Read: Final Destination Bloodlines box office day 4: Film weathers Mission Impossible 8 storm in India, mints $102M globally) Tony Todd's final appearance on screen in Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Theatre ceiling collapses during Final Destination: Bloodlines screening

According to Daily Mail, the incident occurred during a showing of the sixth instalment of the franchise at the Cinema Ocho theatre in La Plata. Fiamma Villaverde, who was celebrating her 29th birthday, had taken her 11-year-old daughter and a friend to see the film when a large piece of the ceiling collapsed on her.

Villaverde told the publication she hadn’t originally planned to see Bloodlines, in which death stalks those who cheat fatal accidents. “It was my birthday, we were out walking and came across the theatre. Since the tickets were cheaper than the rest of the week, we said, ‘Shall we?’ We went in, bought some popcorn, and sat down.”

She recalled that the movie was nearly over when a loud noise caught her attention. “At first, we thought it was part of the movie because we were so absorbed,” she said. “But then a huge piece fell on me.” Villaverde sustained a knee injury and was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure.

News of the incident quickly made its way online, where social media users couldn’t help but make darkly humorous comments. “5D experience fr,” joked one. Another added, “She played with death... now she’s changed the pattern.” A third quipped, “Final Destination in real life.”

About Final Destination: Bloodlines

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, and written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, Final Destination: Bloodlines is the sixth entry in the chilling franchise. It follows a college student (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) who inherits her dying grandmother’s visions of a deadly accident averted in 1968, only to realise that Death is still coming for her family. The cast also includes Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd.