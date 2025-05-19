Final Destination Bloodlines box office day 4: Film weathers Mission Impossible 8 storm in India, mints $102M globally

Final Destination Bloodlines box office day 4: The latest film in the Final Destination franchise could not have chosen a trickier release window globally. In the West, it opened a week before Tom Cruise is to roll out with his mega action flick - Mission Impossible 8. In India, courtesy of MI8's early release, the gap was just two days. Yet, Final Destination Bloodlines has managed to withstand the juggernaut that is Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning. Final Destination Bloodlines box office day 4: The horror film has crossed $100 million.

Final Destination Bloodlines box office collection

Final Destination Bloodlines has performed well in India. Sacnilk reports that its India net collection for its four-day opening weekend is ₹22.10 crore, a big number for a niche film of its genre. It is almost twice as much as what some recent Marvel films like Captain America: Brave New World earned in their opening weekends. Trade experts say that initially, exhibitors wanted to reduce Bloodlines screens for Mission Impossible as the Tom Cruise-starrer is naturally a bigger draw, but now Bloodlines has managed to score some additional screenings due to its performance. Insiders say that the film should hold up well, as horror films generally tend to avoid Monday drops.

Final Destination Bloodlines worldwide box office

Internationally, Bloodlines has done phenomenal business. The film, which released in the US on May 16, earned $51 million in North America in its opening weekend, and added $51 million from overseas (including the $2.6 million from India). Box Office Mojo has put its global haul at $102 million in its first weekend, the highest for any film in the franchise. It has already entered the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year globally, and should enter the top 7 by the end of the first week.

About Final Destination Bloodlines

Bloodlines has received positive reviews across the board and is the highest-rated Final Destination film ever. It's Hindustan Times review read: "Final Destination Bloodlines is not just a good film by the franchise's standards, but a rather, enjoyable (in a schadenfreude-esque manner) film as a standalone too. It is fast-paced, fun, gory, and contains everything that made Final Destination a phenomenon."